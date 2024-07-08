UNC Basketball Champ Wins Debut as Head Coach in Summer League
Former four-year UNC basketball forward Jawad Williams retired as a player in the Japanese B.League two years ago. The 2005 Tar Heel national champion, who went undrafted following his senior campaign that year and spent most of his career overseas, then remained in Japan as an assistant for a year before joining the Sacramento Kings staff as a player development coach last July.
ALSO READ: Tar Heel Great Shammond Williams Takes Coaching Talents to Denver
Now, the 41-year-old from Cleveland, where Williams came off the bench for the Cavaliers from 2008-09 through the 2010-11 season, is serving as the head coach for one of Sacramento's two teams at the California Classic Summer League. The responsibility is a testament to the trust that Williams has already earned in his one season with the Kings.
And on Saturday, in Williams' debut as a head coach at any level, albeit in a temporary role, his Sacramento Kings 2 squad notched a 108-94 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the Golden State Warriors' Chase Center.
On Sunday, though, the Kings 2 fell to the Miami Heat, 102-86, dropping Williams to 1-1 when sitting in the lead seat.
The UNC basketball program's 2004-05 All-ACC Third Team selection and his bunch of young NBA/G League talents wrap up their California Classic Summer League slate when they face the Warriors at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday (NBA TV).