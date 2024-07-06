Five UNC Basketball Recruiting Targets Set for World Cup Semifinals
On Saturday, the USA Basketball U17 National Team, which includes four 2025 UNC basketball targets and one of the 2026 variety, defeated Canada, 111-60, in the semifinals of the FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul.
It marked just the fourth-largest margin of victory by the Americans — Team USA has captured all six gold medals since the international showcase's inception in 2010 — across their 3-0 waltz through group play and 2-0 start in tournament action. Once again, the prospects who are on the North Carolina recruiting wishlists were dominant, accounting for 60 of the 12-man squad's 111 points.
Those Tar Heel targets are Utah Prep five-star forward AJ Dybantsa, Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star forward Cameron Boozer, Perry High School (Ariz.) five-star forward Koa Peat, Columbus five-star guard Cayden Boozer, and the lone 2026 prep in that bunch, Prolific Prep (Calif.) five-star forward Tyran Stokes.
They and their teammates square off against New Zealand in the quarterfinals at 10 a.m. ET Saturday. FIBA - The Basketball Channel broadcasts all of the games on YouTube.
If Team USA advances, the winner between Turkey and Italy will await in the championship showdown at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.