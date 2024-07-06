Five UNC Basketball Recruiting Targets Set for World Cup Semifinals

USA just beat Canada by 51 points 🚨👀



🇺🇸 AJ Dybantsa: 18 PTS, 6 AST, 4 REB

🇺🇸 Koa Peat: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 5 STL

🇺🇸 Cameron Boozer: 13 PTS, 10 REB, 4 STL



