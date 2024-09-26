UNC Basketball: In-State Guard Locks In Announcement Date
Davidson Day School (N.C.) senior and prime UNC basketball recruiting target Isaiah Denis, No. 62 overall and No. 2 among North Carolina preps on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has scheduled his decision day for Nov. 2, 247Sports' Travis Branham reported this week. That's less than two weeks before the early signing period gets underway in the 2025 cycle.
Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels, who entered the Isaiah Denis sweepstakes with an offer back in late July, landed in the 6-foot-5, 175-pound combo guard's top 10 in early August despite being relatively late to the race. The other nine contenders are Miami, Tennessee, Michigan, Pitt, Cincinnati, Kansas, Mississippi State, Wake Forest, and Ohio State.
Denis will arrive in Chapel Hill this weekend for an official visit with the Tar Heels. He has previously checked out Pitt, Ohio State, and Miami, and he's planning to travel to Wake Forest, Tennessee, and Kansas for official visits in October.
"Right now, I feel good about where they stand with Isaiah Denis, first and foremost," Travis Branham, one of the top national recruiting insiders, recently noted about the Tar Heels' shot at prevailing. "He's a North Carolina native...And so, what I've been told is that when that offer came in, that can quickly change things for this recruitment..."
The UNC basketball recruiters appear on the verge of a 2025 commitment. For now, though, they've yet to secure their first win in the cycle.
