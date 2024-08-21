All Tar Heels

Where Things Stand in UNC Basketball Pursuit of Isaiah Denis

UNC basketball might likes its chances to reel in the top-shelf North Carolina prep.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It's been less a month since the UNC basketball staff extended an offer to Davidson Day School (N.C.) senior guard Isaiah Denis. But Hubert Davis and his staff have wasted no time making a splash in what has become a high-profile recruitment in light of the prospect's prowess in grassroots action this summer.

ALSO READ: Prime UNC Target Transfers to Powerhouse

The Tar Heels landed among Denis' top 10 earlier this month, along with Michigan, Ohio State, Pitt, Wake Forest, Miami, Cincinnati, Kansas, Mississippi State, and Ohio State. And last week, UNC secured an official visit with the 6-foot-5, 165-pound four-star for the last weekend of September.

Now, as 247Sports national recruiting insider Travis Branham recently suggested, the Tar Heels may well be the frontrunner for Denis, a dynamic playmaker and heralded sharpshooter who has jumped 40 spots since early June to No. 72 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

"Right now, I feel good about where they stand with Isaiah Denis, first and foremost," Branham told host Adam Finkelstein on the 247Sports College Basketball Show. "He's a North Carolina native...And so, what I've been told is that when that offer came in, that can quickly change things for this recruitment..."

Isaiah Denis' slate of official visits begins at Pitt on Aug. 30. He'll then head to Ohio State on Sept. 7, Miami on Sept. 13, Michigan on Sept. 21, UNC on Sept. 28, and Tennessee on Oct. 11.

More UNC Basketball News

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball