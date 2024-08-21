Where Things Stand in UNC Basketball Pursuit of Isaiah Denis
It's been less a month since the UNC basketball staff extended an offer to Davidson Day School (N.C.) senior guard Isaiah Denis. But Hubert Davis and his staff have wasted no time making a splash in what has become a high-profile recruitment in light of the prospect's prowess in grassroots action this summer.
The Tar Heels landed among Denis' top 10 earlier this month, along with Michigan, Ohio State, Pitt, Wake Forest, Miami, Cincinnati, Kansas, Mississippi State, and Ohio State. And last week, UNC secured an official visit with the 6-foot-5, 165-pound four-star for the last weekend of September.
Now, as 247Sports national recruiting insider Travis Branham recently suggested, the Tar Heels may well be the frontrunner for Denis, a dynamic playmaker and heralded sharpshooter who has jumped 40 spots since early June to No. 72 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
"Right now, I feel good about where they stand with Isaiah Denis, first and foremost," Branham told host Adam Finkelstein on the 247Sports College Basketball Show. "He's a North Carolina native...And so, what I've been told is that when that offer came in, that can quickly change things for this recruitment..."
Isaiah Denis' slate of official visits begins at Pitt on Aug. 30. He'll then head to Ohio State on Sept. 7, Miami on Sept. 13, Michigan on Sept. 21, UNC on Sept. 28, and Tennessee on Oct. 11.