What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates

Quierra Luck

AllTarHeels will be introducing a new weekly segment allowing you to catch up on any news missed in the previous week. We understand life gets crazy, and you may not have had time to visit us and read up on North Carolina news, so we decided to make things a little easy for you!

Below you will see last week's top 10 articles surrounding newly committed Tony Grimes, UNC dominating Duke in the NBA and Drake Maye.

All caught up?!

UNC Football Offers as of July 5th

Within the last week, Tar Heel football has exploded with offers. Check out who Mack Brown and company are currently pursuing.

Quierra Luck

If You Want to See Tar Heel Sports, Wear a Mask!!!

It should be simple enough to ask people to wear a mask politely, but sadly, it has gotten to the point of begging.

Quierra Luck

Four-Star DT Payton Page Announces July Commitment Date; Will He Push UNC to No. 1 in the ACC?

The No. 7 defensive tackle for the class of 2021, Payton Page, announced his commitment date over the holiday weekend. With his commitment, UNC will be No. 2 in overall recruiting for the class of 2021 and No. 1 in the ACC.

Quierra Luck

College Basketball is Alive and Well

Thanks to the recent commitments of top recruits Cade Cunningham, Emoni Bates, and Makur Maker, college basketball is in good shape.

isaacschade

NBA Mulls a Bubble for Non-Playoff Teams

The NBA is considering placing a bubble in Chicago for the eight teams that weren't invited to Orlando.

isaacschade

by

isaacschade

UNC Commit Drake Maye Final Elite11 Evaluation

How did Four-Star QB Drake Maye finish in the Elite11 competition? SI All-American has his final scores.

Quierra Luck

by

Jonah Lossiah

Five-star center Makur Maker Commits to HBCU, Howard University

Five-star center Makur Maker announced his commitment to Howard on early Friday morning.

Quierra Luck

Player and Coaching Staff Reaction to Five-Star Tony Grimes Commitment

The No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2021, Tony Grimes, announced on Tuesday evening his commitment to North Carolina. Fans, players, and coaches expressed excitement over social media.

Quierra Luck

by

Tarheel fanatic 316

Marvin Williams on NBA Career, 'Might be Over for Me'

Could this be the last season fans see former Tar Heel and 2005 National Champion Marvin Williams in an NBA uniform? According to Williams, it might be over.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: Dominating Duke Even in the NBA

A third-party Duke Twitter account boasted about the number of Blue Devils on NBA rosters vs. the number of Carolina's players on NBA rosters. They shouldn't have done that, because now I have to step in.

isaacschade

by

isaacschade