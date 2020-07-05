What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates
Quierra Luck
AllTarHeels will be introducing a new weekly segment allowing you to catch up on any news missed in the previous week. We understand life gets crazy, and you may not have had time to visit us and read up on North Carolina news, so we decided to make things a little easy for you!
Below you will see last week's top 10 articles surrounding newly committed Tony Grimes, UNC dominating Duke in the NBA and Drake Maye.
- UNC Basketball: Dominating Duke Even in the NBA
- A third-party Duke Twitter account boasted about the number of Blue Devils on NBA rosters vs. the number of Carolina's players on NBA rosters. They shouldn't have done that, because now I have to step in.
- How Tony Grimes Could Change UNC Football
- Grimes is one of the highest rated recruit in Tar Heel football history. He offers true legitimacy to a 2021 class that has been making a lot of noise.
- Elite11 Competition Update: UNC Commit Four-Star QB Drake Maye
- Day three is underway in Nashville as top 20 quarterbacks in the class of 2021 compete for bragging rights as the best in their class.
- Brandon Robinson, 'Fans Forget We're Human Too'
- Something for fans to think about the next time they tweet, write a comment, or bold enough to yell it at games.
- Mack Brown Secures First Class of 2021 Five-Star Recruit, No.1 CB Tony Grimes
- North Carolina head coach Mack Brown just secured his first five-star recruit. The No.1 cornerback in the class of 2021 just announced his verbal commitment to UNC.
- UNC Commit Drake Maye Final Elite11 Evaluation
- How did Four-Star QB Drake Maye finish in the Elite11 competition? SI All-American has his final scores.
- Predictions Point to Top CB Tony Grimes at UNC
- The no. 1 cornerback Tony Grimes is set to announce his collegiate football program tomorrow, June 30th. All predictions point to North Carolina.
- Marvin Williams on NBA Career, 'Might be Over for Me'
- Could this be the last season fans see former Tar Heel and 2005 National Champion Marvin Williams in an NBA uniform? According to Williams, it might be over.
- UNC Offered Five-Star CG Skyy Clark
- Five-star prospect Skyy Clark just announced his offer from Roy Williams of North Carolina
- Player and Coaching Staff Reactions to Five-Star Tony Grimes Commitment
- The No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2021, Tony Grimes, announced on Tuesday evening his commitment to North Carolina. Fans, players, and coaches expressed excitement over social media.
