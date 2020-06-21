What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates
Quierra Luck
Below you will see last weeks top 10 articles surrounding UNC Women's Basketball Rashad McCants and recruit previews.
- Exclusive: Rashad McCants, "I Blindsided My Teammates"
- In an exclusive interview, Rashad McCants sits down with Quierra Luck and reveals the next step in mending his relationship with North Carolina.
- Five-Star Guard Morasha Wiggins Verbally Commits To UNC
- UNC Women's Basketball and Courtney Banghart has scored another five-star recruit on Morasha Wiggins.
- 2022 UNC Point Guard Target Jaden Bradley to Transfer
- Jaden Bradley is transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL for his junior year.
- Five-Star PG Kayla McPherson Lists UNC in Top 5
- With three five-star verbal commits, can second-year head coach Courtney Banghart bring it home with Kayla McPherson?
- Tar Heels Dominate the NBA Top 100 Career Scoring List
- A tweet about Vince Carter inspired a deep dive into the NBA's Top 100 Career Scoring List
- UNC Basketball: "Junior Day" Part 1 - Caleb Houstan
- Monday, June 15 marked the first day coaches could contact rising juniors. Roy Williams took advantage of the opportunity.
- UNC Basketball: "Junior Day" Part 2 - Jaden Bradley
- Monday, June 15 marked the first day coaches could contact rising juniors. Roy Williams took advantage of the opportunity.
- Former Tar Heel Danny Green Proposes to Girlfriend, Bali Bashen
- Former Tar Heel and current LA Laker, Danny Green, proposed to his girlfriend of five years, Bali Bashen, Sunday afternoon
- UNC Basketball: "Junior Day" Part 3 - Skyy Clark
- Monday, June 15 marked the first day coaches could contact rising juniors. Roy Williams took advantage of the opportunity.
- Jawad Williams on Becoming a Children's Book Author
- In an exclusive interview, Jawad Williams discuss venturing into the world of authorship through penning the worldly adventures of his kids.
