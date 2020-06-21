AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates

Quierra Luck

AllTarHeels will be introducing a new weekly segment allowing you to catch up on any news missed in the previous week. We understand life gets crazy and you may not have had time to visit us and read up on North Carolina news so we decided to make things a little easy for you!

Below you will see last weeks top 10 articles surrounding UNC Women's Basketball Rashad McCants and recruit previews. 

All caught up?!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also be sure to follow us on Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_Heels and Quierra Luck at @Quierra_Luck

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Father's Day

Father's Day is a great opportunity to honor the fathers and father figures in our lives.

isaacschade

NCAA Bans Championships where Confederate Flag has Prominent Presence

The NCAA Board of Governors to prevent any NCAA Championship events from being played where the confederate flag as a significant presence.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: "Junior Day" Part 3 - Skyy Clark

Monday, June 15 marked the first day coaches could contact rising juniors. Roy Williams took advantage of the opportunity.

isaacschade

Dameon Wilson to Commit Sunday

Wilson is yet another four-star defender out of North Carolina. The linebacker has been busy in his recruitment despite being unable to visit many of his top schools.

Jonah Lossiah

UNC Basketball: "Junior Day" Part 2 - Jaden Bradley

Monday, June 15 marked the first day coaches could contact rising juniors. Roy Williams took advantage of the opportunity.

isaacschade

UNC Basketball: "Junior Day" Part 1 - Caleb Houstan

Monday, June 15 marked the first day coaches could contact rising juniors. Roy Williams took advantage of the opportunity.

isaacschade

Exclusive: Rashad McCants, "I Blindsided My Teammates"

In an exclusive interview, Rashad McCants sits down with Quierra Luck and reveals the next step in mending his relationship with North Carolina.

Quierra Luck

by

LOGICMASTER

On the Board - June 18th Edition

There have been several commitments over the last month and plenty of motion on the recruiting trial. Despite battling with the best programs in the country, the Tar Heels are maintaining their momentum in the 2021 class.

Jonah Lossiah

NCAA Approves Football Summer and Preseason Model

The Division I Council approved a model for football summer athletic activities and preseason practice.

Quierra Luck

NCAA Approves Summer Athletics for Men's and Women's Basketball

Wednesday, the Division I Council of the NCAA met virtually and approved summer activities for men's and women's basketball.

Quierra Luck