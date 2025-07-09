Former Tar Heels Star to Miss Summer League with Injury
Former North Carolina Tar Heels star Drake Powell, the 22nd pick of the recent NBA Draft, will miss the NBA Summer League due to a left knee injury, as reported by Peter Botte of the New York Post.
Powell is being held out of the exhibition games due to knee tendinopathy that he sustained during the pre-draft process. He is being kept out primarily as a precaution and to make sure he is ready for training camp and the regular season.
According to The Post, Powell said he would play if they were regular season games that counted. But it makes sense since it is just the summer league that Powell will take the time to recover.
“Absolutely. It’s extremely disappointing not to play [in summer league] because coming in with these guys, I want to compete with them,” Powell said Monday at a camp for kids in Brooklyn. “So yeah it’s definitely frustrating, but I understand it. I’d say it’s more of a precaution type thing right now.”
He will travel with the Brooklyn Nets to Las Vegas when they begin preparations for the NBA2K26 Summer League. He will take in all film sessions and work with the coaching staff to learn the team and the system. He will just not take part in any physical activity.
Powell could have used the game experience with the Nets. He left North Carolina after his freshman year and he did not see many minutes. As a result, he only averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists while playing in 37 games for Hubert Davis. He did score in double digits 10 times and had a career-best 18 points against Michigan State in a loss on Nov. 27.
The 6-foot-6 forward Powell was high highly touted because of his scoring, athleticism and ability as a defender. He also boasts a 7-foot wingspan. He also had attained the highest maximum vertical jump at the draft combine in May, 43 inches. What was even more impressive was that he did that with a bum left knee.
Powell is a part of a crowded draft class for the Nets, joining Egor Demin (eighth pick), Nolan Traoré (19th pick), Ben Saraf (26th pick) and Danny Wolf (27th pick). The group, except for Powell, is expected to debut in Las Vegas beginning on Thursday.
