Grading UNC’s Performance in Heartbreaking Loss to the Wahoos
Entering the storied 130th meeting of the South’s Oldest Rivalry, few believed North Carolina would be able to match up with No. 16 Virginia. Yet, the Tar Heels exceeded expectations, fighting through four quarters and pushing the favored Cavaliers all the way to overtime.
Despite a valiant effort, North Carolina’s game-winning two-point conversion attempt was denied in dramatic fashion. Virginia defensive back Ja'son Prevard—who previously sealed a win over Florida State with a game-winning interception earlier this season—came up with another clutch play, tackling running back Benjamin Hall just short of the goal line. Hall’s reach came within an inch of breaking the plane, but the Tar Heels ultimately fell short by the slimmest of margins.
The Tar Heels outgained Virginia 353-259 and should have won the game, but three turnovers—including two in the red zone—kept them from upsetting their longtime rival.
Here is the report card from Saturday's game.
The Offense: C+
North Carolina posted its best offensive numbers of the season, finishing with 353 total yards, its highest output so far. While not a flashy stat line, it’s a sign the offense is making progress.
Excluding the sacks quarterback Gio Lopez took, the Tar Heels rushed for 163 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Benjamin Hall led with 11 carries for 50 yards, Demon June added 39 yards, and Davion Gause had 30 yards on three carries. Gause also caught a nine-yard touchdown in overtime before UNC’s failed two-point try.
Lopez turned in his best performance of the season, completing 23 of 36 passes (63.8%) for 208 yards. He threw 10 first-down passes, including four on third downs, and for much of the game, outplayed Virginia’s Chandler Morris.
A large part of Lopez’s success came because of the emergence of other pass actchersnot named Jordan Shipp and Kobe Paysour. Here are the final receiving stats:
- WR Madrid Tucker: 8 catches for 41 yards
- WR Jordan Shipp: 7 catches for 67 yards
- WR Kobe Paysour: 3 catches for 53 yards
- RB Jaylen McGill: 2 catches for 23 yards
- WR Nathan Leacock: 1 catch for 12 yards
- RB Davion Gause: 1 catch for 9 yards, TD
- RB Demon June: 1 catch for 2 yards
Even so, the offense earned just a C+ due to turnovers. North Carolina gave the ball away three times, twice in the red zone. Lopez also threw two interceptions.
The first came after Lopez hit Paysour for 13 yards. Paysour, reaching for the pylon, appeared to score, but a review ruled him down at the 1-yard line and ruled a fumble before crossing the goal line—a touchback for UVA.
On the next turnover, Lopez’s red-zone pass bounced off Shanard Clower and was intercepted by Virginia defensive end Mitchell Melton, ending another scoring threat in the third quarter.
The final turnover happened when Lopez went deep to Tucker, who tipped the ball into the air and into the arms of Virginia’s Antonio Clary in the final 30 seconds of regulation. Had Tucker made the catch, UNC would have had a prime shot at a game-winning field goal.
Defense: A+
Just like the offense, UNC's defense put up its best perfromance of the season but tenfold. Not only did they accomplish that, but they did against one of the best offenses in the country. UNC held the Cavaliers to 259 total yards, including just 59 on the ground. Coming into the game, the Wahoo offense averaged 462.3 yards per game—fourth in the ACC and 20th nationally—and 203.9 rushing yards, good for third in the ACC and 26th in the country.
Even more impressive, UNC's defensive line sacked UVA quarterback Vhandler Morris six times, which was more than what Virginia had allowed all season.
Entering the game, the Cavaliers had allowed just five sacks all year—the second-lowest total in the ACC and seventh lowest nationally. North Carolina defensive end Melkart Abou-Jaoude led the way with three sacks. Defensive end Tyler Thompson and defensive tackles Isiah Johnson and CJ Mims each added one.
Andrew Simpson also picked off a pass from Morris as well.
Carolina’s defense has steadily improved throughout the season and has been the reason the Tar Heels have hung with stronger opponents in recent weeks. In the last two weeks, Carolina has given up 276.5 yards per game, which would be 12th in the country had they averaged that in all seven games.
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!
Also, follow our Facebook page!