Tar Heels' & Bill Belichick's Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens?
Tar Heels fans want more from their football program, and that is why they made the bold move to football royalty when they hired the greatest football mind of all time, Bill Belichick.
Despite the past, when someone like Bill Belichick keeps an assistant, his resume alones brings credibility to the retained teach and coach.
Freddie Kitchens sticks around at UNC for at least another season, as he was a part of the coaching staff underneath former head coach Mack Brown, who ended the 2024 season with a record of 6-7. Now, Kitchens has a new role under Bill Belichick as the offensive coordinator.
Beneath is an excerpt on Kitchens' past experiences, detailing what he has done so far in his career, written on GoHeels:
"Freddie Kitchens begins his first season as North Carolina's offensive coordinator and tight ends coach under head coach Bill Belichick. Kitchens previously served on Mack Brown's staff at UNC and was Carolina's interim head coach at the Fenway Bowl after the 2024 season.
Kitchens joined the Carolina football program in February of 2023 as run game coordinator and tight ends coach. He came to Chapel Hill after spending one season as a Senior Football Analyst at South Carolina following a 16-year run in the NFL that included a stint as the Cleveland Browns head coach and a trip to the Super Bowl with the Arizona Cardinals.
In his first season at UNC, Kitchens expertise was on full display as his tight end room had one of the most productive seasons of any group in the country. With a combined 71 receptions for 1,034 yards and nine TDs, UNC’s tight end room was one of only two in the country to rank in the top five nationally in each category. First-team All-ACC honoree Bryson Nesbit led the group with 41 catches for 585 yards and five TDs. John Copenhaver had an excellent season, despite battling injuries all year, finishing with 18 catches for 279 yards and four TDs, while Kamari Morales went for 11 catches and 158 yards. The group also played a huge role in Carolina’s rushing offense that ranked 19th nationally and third in the ACC at 192.1 yards per game.
While in the NFL, Kitchens worked for the New York Giants, where he served as the tight ends coach in 2020 and as a senior offensive assistant and interim offensive coordinator in 2021 under head coach Joe Judge."
The events that are about to unfold in about two months will be defining to the future of the program, but Kitchens' familiarity with North Carolina and being surrounded by an entirely different staff (including wide receivers Garrick McGee and quarterbacks coach Matt Lombardi) may have a positive outcome in comparison to before.
