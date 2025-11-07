UNC Injury Report: RB Hall Probable, OL Lindbergh Out for Season
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Each week, the ACC requires all teams to release an injury report identifying which players are certain to play, which are questionable, and which are ruled out, regardless of circumstances.
North Carolina (3-5, 1-3 ACC) heads into a crucial conference game against Stanford (3-5, 2-4 ACC) as it tries to become bowl eligible. The Tar Heels need at least three more wins to qualify for a bowl. With four games remaining, UNC can only afford one more loss. A win over the Cardinal would make that road less daunting, and the Tar Heels received positive injury news as they continue their push for a bowl berth.
Running back Benjamin Hall is listed as probable for Saturday’s game, meaning he is expected to play against Stanford. Hall did not see any action in UNC’s win over Syracuse on Oct. 31 due to an ankle injury he suffered in the first half. He finished that game with five carries for 17 yards.
Chad Lindberg, who started the last eight games at center, suffered a season-ending arm injury in the first half at Syracuse. Austin Blaske will move from left tackle to center, a position he started at last season. He shifted to center during fall camp—a position he had not played before this season—after preseason injuries sidelined both Blaske and Christo Kelly.
Lindberg transferred from Rice to North Carolina last winter after appearing in 11 games for the Owls in 2023. He played 379 snaps at tackle and 262 at guard. In 432 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just one sack and eight hurries.
Before his time at Rice, Lindbergh spent three seasons at Georgia and was part of two national championship teams in 2021 and 2022. He played 139 snaps for the Bulldogs.
Thaddeus Dixon Will Remain Out
Thaddeus Dixon, arguably UNC's best cover corner, will remain on the sidelines as he is still rehabbing his injury he suffered in the game against Clemson on Oct. 4. However, he is making progress according to Bill Belichick and could be back sooner than later.
“He’s definitely getting closer. He’s more active than he’s been,” Belichick said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “Again, that’ll come from clearance with the doctor. It’s an internal thing that needs to be inside the body, meaning it needs to be cleared by the doctor. So when that happens, we’ll go from there. But until that happens then he wouldn’t be able to play.”
North Carolina
Out for UNC
- DB Thaddeus Dixon
- LB Chinedu Onyeagoro
- LB Tyler Houser
- OL Chad Lindberg
- DL Laderion Williams
- DL Kamarion Thomas
- TE Cort Halsey
- TE Deems May
Probable for Stanford
- RB Benjamin Hall
- TE Connor Cox
Stanford
Out for Stanford
- WR #4 Jordan Onovughe
- RB #6 Tuna Altahir
- CB Cam Richardson
- LB Wilfredo Aybar
- WR David Pantelis
- CB Javion Randall
- DL R.J. Gaskins
- OL Nathan Mejia
- OL Simione Pale
- OL Nick Fattig
- OL Jack Leyrer
- WR JonAnthony Hall
Probable for Stanford
- S Jay Green
- CB Collin Wright
- S Scotty Edwards
- CB Aaron Morris
