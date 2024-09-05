Two UNC Football Sensations Secure Multiple Accolades
UNC football graduate talents Noah Burnette and Jahvaree Ritzie accounted for two of the nine ACC Player of the Week honors that the conference announced on Monday. Miami, which came away with three in quarterback Cam Ward, offensive lineman Zach Carpenter, and defensive back Jaden Harris, is the only other conference member with multiple recipients.
Burnette, a reigning All-ACC Second Team placekicker, is the ACC Specialist of the Week after delivering the game-winning field goal in the Tar Heels' 19-17 road win over Minnesota last Thursday night. He finished the night with a 4-for-4 clip on field goal attempts, connecting from 29 yards, 52 yards, and 42 yards before drilling the 45-yarder with under two minutes to play in the contest.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Raleigh native tacked on one extra point, accounting for all but six of the Tar Heels' points.
Meanwhile, Ritzie tallied three sacks in the win, marking the most single-game sacks by any Tar Heel in five years, and he totaled six tackles. By doing so, the 6-foot-4.5, 290-pound product of Kernersville, N.C., garnered the first ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week crown of his career.
Ritzie added Outland Trophy National Player of the Week accolades, and the Lou Groza Award named Burnette the "Star of the Week" among the nation's kickers.
Noah Burnette, Jahvaree Ritzie, and the 1-0 UNC football squad are now gearing up to host Charlotte in Kenan Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).