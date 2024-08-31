UNC Football Loses Graduate Signal-Caller for Season
Max Johnson is out for the season, the UNC football program announced in a press release less than 24 hours after the Tar Heels' dramatic 19-17 victory at Minnesota. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound graduate quarterback "underwent successful surgery in Minneapolis to repair a broken right leg on Friday" and "is expected to make a full recovery."
The 23-year-old Johnson, who is the son of former Super Bowl champion quarterback Brad Johnson and transferred to UNC following stints at LSU and Texas A&M, will return to Chapel Hill in a few days.
He drew the starting nod over sophomore signal-caller Conner Harrell but exited the field on a cart late in the third quarter after falling awkwardly while getting sacked. Prior to the injury, Johnson had completed 12 of his 19 pass attempts for 71 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. He added a score on the ground.
Harrell then went 2-for-4 through the air for 34 yards and helped put the Tar Heels in position for the game-winning 45-yard field goal with under two minutes to play.
Presumably, the 19-year-old Harrell, backup to UNC football legend Drake Maye last season, will be the starter for the remainder of the year. And graduate Jacolby Criswell will likely serve as his primary backup.
UNC football looks to improve to 2-0 when the Tar Heels host Charlotte in Kenan Stadium on Sept. 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network).