All Tar Heels

UNC Football Loses Graduate Signal-Caller for Season

Second-year UNC football quarterback Conner Harrell must now try to build on his encouraging effort following Max Johnson's injury.

Matt Giles

UNC football quarterback Max Johnson
UNC football quarterback Max Johnson / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Max Johnson is out for the season, the UNC football program announced in a press release less than 24 hours after the Tar Heels' dramatic 19-17 victory at Minnesota. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound graduate quarterback "underwent successful surgery in Minneapolis to repair a broken right leg on Friday" and "is expected to make a full recovery."

The 23-year-old Johnson, who is the son of former Super Bowl champion quarterback Brad Johnson and transferred to UNC following stints at LSU and Texas A&M, will return to Chapel Hill in a few days.

He drew the starting nod over sophomore signal-caller Conner Harrell but exited the field on a cart late in the third quarter after falling awkwardly while getting sacked. Prior to the injury, Johnson had completed 12 of his 19 pass attempts for 71 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. He added a score on the ground.

Harrell then went 2-for-4 through the air for 34 yards and helped put the Tar Heels in position for the game-winning 45-yard field goal with under two minutes to play.

Presumably, the 19-year-old Harrell, backup to UNC football legend Drake Maye last season, will be the starter for the remainder of the year. And graduate Jacolby Criswell will likely serve as his primary backup.

UNC football looks to improve to 2-0 when the Tar Heels host Charlotte in Kenan Stadium on Sept. 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network).

More UNC Tar Heels News

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football