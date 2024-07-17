Dual-Sport UNC Basketball Recruit Flexes With NBA Great as His Coach
Reidsville High School (N.C.) four-star forward Kendre' Harrison, potentially a uniquely gifted prize for both the UNC basketball and football programs, is making believers out of anyone who has doubted the top-ranked 2026 tight end's intentions to also hoop on a big stage at the college level.
RELATED: Hubert Davis Watches Dual-Sport Tar Heel Target Bulldoze Foes
He's done so by posting impressive numbers in winning fashion for CP3 against other top-shelf preps in E16 Pool A play at the talent-loaded Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., first in front of recruiters on Saturday, then with just NBA scouts and media in attendance on Tuesday afternoon.
Speaking of Harrison's latest outing and the NBA, legendary point guard Chris Paul arrived to guest-coach his namesake squad. And it's safe to say the 6-foot-7, 245-pound Harrison, No. 33 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite as a basketball prospect, responded well to the opportunity.
In quickly powering CP3 to an eventual 66-44 blowout victory, Harrison tallied 14 points and a game-high nine rebounds in only 10 minutes on the court. He shot 5-for-7 from the field and 4-for7 at the line.
Through CP3's 2-0 start at Peach Jam, the 16-year-old phenom is averaging a double-double at 17.0 points and 1.5 boards in only 18.5 minutes per outing.
On Monday, Kendre' Harrison named a top six in his dual-sport recruitment: UNC, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Oregon, and Tennessee.
UNC football head coach Mack Brown and his staff have hosted Harrison on several visits. As for the UNC basketball recruiters, they didn't officially enter the fray via an offer until June.