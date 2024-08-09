Promising Prep Celebrates Birthday With UNC Football Pledge
Fellowship Christian School (Ga.) wide receiver Evan Haynes, son of former 10-year NFL wideout Michael Haynes, waited until his 17th birthday this week to reveal his verbal commitment. And it was good news for UNC football head coach Mack Brown and his staff.
After racking up over two dozen offers, trimming his list to four, and visiting each of his finalists earlier this summer, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound three-star publicized his UNC pledge on Tuesday via the following post, choosing the Tar Heels over Georgia Tech, Harvard, and Colorado:
He appears at No. 966 overall, No. 105 in Georgia, and No. 153 among wide receivers on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Evan Haynes' commitment gives UNC football a baker's dozen prizes thus far on the 2025 recruiting trail. He's the first receiver in the collection.
As things stand, the 2025 UNC football haul, consisting of three four-stars and 10 three-stars, ranks only No. 54 overall in the country, per 247Sports. Among the 17 ACC schools, Mack Brown and his cohorts stack up at No. 14, tied with Louisville and Florida State for the fewest pledges from this year's batch of rising high school seniors.
It's worth noting, though, that the Tar Heels are one of only six in the conference already boasting three or more 2025 four-stars at what's still a relatively early juncture in the cycle.