What UNC Football's ACC Kickoff Reps Suggest Regarding QB1 Battle
The UNC football coaches could have selected zero quarterbacks for ACC Football Kickoff. But such a move would have sent the message that the Tar Heels aren't all too confident in any of their guys to lead in 2024 by stepping into the role of starter under center following the departure of program legend Drake Maye to the NFL.
Or UNC could've sent just one, which would have seemed like a dead giveaway as to a penciled-in Week 1 starter for the Tar Heels' Aug. 29 opener at Minnesota.
Instead, Mack Brown and his cohorts are, in essence, reiterating what they've expressed publicly since the spring: they have two QB1 talents. In other words, even if there was a frontrunner at the moment, they're not tipping their hand yet.
So, graduate quarterback Max Johnson, who transferred from Texas A&M and has a wealth of starting experience, and sophomore quarterback Conner Harrell, Maye's promising dual-threat backup in 2023, will be heading to Charlotte next week. They'll be alongside arguably the three most proven UNC football stars in junior running back Omarion Hampton, graduate edge rusher Kaimon Rucker, and senior linebacker Power Echols.
ACC Kickoff begins next Monday and runs through July 25, which is the day UNC will be on hand.
And ACC Network provides live coverage for every squad, including three new conference members this year in Stanford, SMU, and Cal.