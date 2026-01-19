Hubert Davis Explains What Caused UNC Issues, Lessons Learned

The North Carolina Tar Heels' continued to be exposed on defense, as the California Golden Bears held on to win 84-78 on Saturday afternoon.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis explained what led to North Carolina's downfall.

Davis' Thoughts

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“No, we knew Lee [Dort] is their best offensive rebounder, and he started the game off with three straight offensive rebounds," Davis said when asked if he was surprised by the Golden Bears' offensive operation. "We knew, from an offensive standpoint, that there’s a lot of movement. One of the things that I consistently said to the team was that there’s no time to be able to take a deep breath."

"Some things are coming, whether it’s a down screen flare, stagger, duck in, and our readiness to be able to guard their actions wasn’t there at the beginning of the game, and in large part for the first period," Davis continued. "Everything that they did we were prepared for, and we knew what was coming."

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears center Milos Ilic (8) gestures after making a three point basket against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Offensive rebounds were apparent from the get-go, as California orchestrated several second-chance points in the opening minutes, which set the tone for the rest of the game. On the other end, the Tar Heels failed to create second looks off the boards, which Davis was irked by.

"We had a 30% offensive rebounding percentage. That’s nowhere close to the goal that we have every game for the entire year," Davis said. "Our lack of ability to dominate the boards was also a huge factor in outcome of the game. Was it not there to be more physical? You know? I mean, I think there’s a physicality about rebounding, but ultimately, it’s about a will and a want to whether is defensive rebounding or trying to get a second chance opportunity on the offensive end last three.”

Jan 17, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis (right) talks with guard Seth Trimble (7) during the first half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

As these issues continue to become more and more apparent , Davis shared what the messaging and mindset is to address them.

“Continue to repeat it, continue to drill it, continue to coach it, and continue to hold guys accountable towards it," Davis said. "And also, throughout the year, everybody goes through some bumps, whether it’s at the beginning of the year, middle of the year, you hope it’s not at the end of the year, and you have to find a way to work through it. And so, these are some bumps that we went through this week and three of the last four games, and we’re going to have to respond and fight back."

"We have an opportunity to do this. I love these kids," Davis continued. "Got an unbelievable, great team to coach. I love being around them, and we’ll figure it out.”

