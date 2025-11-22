All Tar Heels

Key Defensive Players Set to Return For UNC vs. Duke

Two members of UNC's secondary will be making their return.

Grant Chachere

Sep 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels helmets during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bank of America Stadium.
Sep 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels helmets during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina got a boost Thursday when star defensive back Thaddeus Dixon was removed from the ACC injury report for the first time since mid-October, ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Duke.

The Tar Heels added Dixon through the transfer portal in January, signing him as the top-rated portal prospect of the offseason, according to the Rivals Industry rankings. Since arriving on campus, the Los Angeles-area native has been a key player for the defense.

Often considered the only player on the roster likely to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, Dixon started at cornerback for North Carolina in the season’s first five games. He recorded 14 tackles and three pass deflections in that span. Opponents completed nine of 16 passes against him, a completion rate of 56.3 percent. 

Dixon posted a 72.7 Pro Football Focus pass coverage grade, second among Tar Heels defensive backs and just 0.1 behind safety Gavin Gibson, who led the team at 72.8.

Defensive back Kaleb Cost was listed as questionable as well. Cost has recorded 39 tackles – including one for a loss, four pass breakups and an interception. 

North Carolina enters Saturday’s Senior Day matchup at Kenan Stadium with a 4-6 record, while the visiting Duke Blue Devils stand at 5-5. Duke edged out North Carolina in last year’s meeting at Wallace Wade Stadium, 21-20.

Here is the injury report for both teams.

North Carolina

UNC
Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates with quarterback Gio Lopez (7) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Out for UNC

  • WR #5 Jason Robinson Jr.
  • LB #28 Chinedu Onyeagoro
  • LB #30 Evan Bennett
  • LB #33 Tyler Houser
  • FB #33 Henry Martello
  • OL #53 Christo Kelly
  • OL #68 Aidan Banfield
  • OL #69 Chad Lindberg
  • DL #84 Laderion Williams
  • DL #86 Kamarion Thomas
  • TE #87 Cort Halsey

Questionable for UNC

  • TE #81 Connor Cox

Duke

UN
Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass against the UConn Huskies in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Out for Duke

  • S #1 Terry Moore
  • CB #17 Vontae Floyd
  • LB #31 Elliott Schaper
  • LB #36 Nick Morris Jr.
  • LB #38 Memorable Factor
  • OL #52 Micah Sahakian
  • OL #71 Jamin Brown
  • OL #73 Evan Scott
  • OL #78 Nathan Kutufaris

Questionable for Duke

  • WR #1 Andrel Anthony
  • LB #12 Tre Freeman
  • CB #21 Landan Callahan

For ACC league games this football season, availability reports are required to be submitted two nights before a game, the night before a game, and then two hours before the game’s scheduled kickoff time. For basketball and baseball games during those upcoming seasons, the ACC is requiring availability reports to be turned in the night before a game, and then two hours before the game’s scheduled tip-off time.

