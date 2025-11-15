LIVE GAME THREAD: UNC vs. Wake Forest
WINSTON-SALEM – North Carolina (4-5, 2-3 ACC) will go on the road again to take on Wake Forest (6-3, 2-3 ACC) on Saturday at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Last week, North Carolina defeated Stanford 20-15After three weeks of steady improvement, North Carolina’s offense regressed, recording just 253 total yards—including only 53 before halftime—against the nation’s No. 117 defense, which had been giving up 424.9 yards per game. A week ago, the Tar Heels gained 426 yards against Syracuse’s struggling defense, making this regression notable.
North Carolina’s defense was critical, holding an opponent to 20 points or fewer for the third straight game as Stanford managed only 320 total yards—284 through the air, mostly during a late rally after UNC built a 20-3 lead. The Tar Heels nearly lost a 17-point lead in the final 12 minutes, but the defense’s effort kept Stanford in check.
Wake Forest has secured bowl eligibility for the first time since 2022 with a road win over No. 14 Virginia, marking their highest-ranked victory away from home since 1979. The Demon Deacons are led by first-year coach Jake Dickert, who has led an incredible turnaround after coming over from Washington State.
Running back Demond Claiborne has rushed for 714 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns, ranking among the top five rushers and scorers in the ACC. Defensively, Wake Forest has been stout, holding opponents to just 20.3 points per game, the second-best mark in the conference.
1st Quarter
13:11 - Wake Forest 7, UNC 0
Robby Ashford ran the ball on a designed QB keeper, fumbled the ball, North Carolina failed to recover the ball and Wake Forest wide receiver Carlos Hernandez scooped it up and scored on a 50-yard fumble recovery.
The previous two plays had Khmori House whiff on a routine tackle for loss in the backfield on third down and a missed sack opprtunity that led to a near big pass play that ended up being a dropped pass.
End of 1st Quarter - Wake Forest 7, UNC 0
Wake FOrest is in the lead over North Carolina after play that happens 0.0005% of the time.
