Hubert Davis Talks Historic Dean E. Smith Center
The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball program won its 500th game at the Dean E. Smith Center Saturday night against Wake Forest. It was a historical night for the program.
While addressing the media, head coach Hubert Davis spoke on the significance of this accomplishment and what it meant to him personally.
Davis' Thoughts
- “Well look, I love the Smith Center," Davis said. "As I said before, I said home plate? This is home. You know, the first place that I saw my first Carolina game was Carmichael when I got to see my uncle play. But I knew I always wanted to be here and I wanted to be a part of this place."
- “I talked about that, and I mentioned this to the team before the game," Davis continued. "I said that you have to find joy and enjoyment of how hard and difficult it is to be successful individually and as a team. And I said, where do you find that joy and enjoyment? A lot of times, people look at the destination or getting to the destination, and I told them, that’s the wrong place to look. I said, where you find the joy and enjoyment is in the journey."
Although the result of the game is what people will remember, the veteran head coach highlighted that there are many more memories that have transpired in the building.
- “And I talked specifically about - you said 500 wins - I don’t know the stats," Davis said. "I don’t really know the stats of really this game. I couldn’t tell you what was game number one, game number 250, but I can tell you, I can tell you more than 500 memories that I have here personally, conversations with Coach Smith and Coach Guthridge, bringing my wife here, taking them to Coach Smith, my best friends of my life started here."
- “And so, it’s more than just wins, and it’s about the relationships, the experiences that all of us, as former players, have had here that bind us to this place, to this university and to the Smith Center," Davis continued.
The future of the Dean E. Smith Center is up in the air right now. The 55-year-old head coach shared his thoughts on the development.
- “I’ve had conversations with it, but you know, one of the things that I always say to you guys, say to the team, is keep your eyes straight ahead and focus on the things that are real," Davis said. “And the things that are real are those 16 guys in this locker room this season and coaching this team and trying to see how good this year’s team can become.”
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.