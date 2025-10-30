Three Players to Watch in Syracuse vs. North Carolina
When North Carolina meets Syracuse this weekend, the Tar Heels will face a team that looks far different from the one that opened the season. The Orange have dealt with major injuries and offensive struggles, but their playmakers still make them dangerous. Here are three Syracuse players who could play key roles in the upcoming matchup.
1. Quarterback Rickie Collins
The most important storyline for Syracuse is the quarterback position. Notre Dame transfer Steve Angeli started the year on fire, leading the nation in passing yards through three games before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury during the 34–21 win at Clemson.
Since Angeli’s injury, Rickie Collins, an LSU transfer, has taken over under center. Collins has shown flashes of potential but remains inconsistent. Through four starts, he has completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 957 yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
Without Angeli, the Orange offense has lost much of its explosiveness. In the first four games, Syracuse averaged 38.2 points and 354 passing yards per game. Over the last four, that has dropped to 12.5 points and 217 passing yards per game.
Collins will have to limit turnovers and find rhythm early if Syracuse hopes to challenge North Carolina’s secondary.
2. Wide Receiver Johntay Cook
Despite the quarterback uncertainty, Johntay Cook has been a steady weapon. The sophomore wideout leads the team with 39 receptions for 501 yards and two touchdowns, showing strong hands and the ability to stretch defenses vertically.
Cook has been at his best on intermediate routes, providing a consistent target for Collins when the pocket collapses. His timing and body control make him difficult to defend, especially on third downs.
For Syracuse to keep drives alive, Collins will likely look to Cook early and often. If Cook can break a few tackles and find open space, he could provide the spark the Orange offense desperately needs.
3. Wide Receiver Darrell Gill
While Cook handles much of the volume, Darrell Gill has emerged as Syracuse’s most efficient scoring threat. The junior receiver has 26 catches for 455 yards and five touchdowns, averaging nearly 18 yards per reception.
Gill’s combination of speed and route precision allows him to attack defenses vertically. He is particularly effective on deep posts and sideline routes, areas that have challenged North Carolina’s coverage in recent weeks.
If Collins can buy time in the pocket, Gill has the speed to make one play that changes the game.
The Challenge Ahead
Even with Syracuse’s recent offensive slump, the Tar Heels cannot overlook the Orange’s skill talent. Collins has the arm strength to deliver downfield, and both Cook and Gill are capable of turning routine plays into big gains.
For North Carolina, defensive discipline will be crucial. A strong pass rush and tight coverage on the perimeter could be the key to limiting Syracuse’s production and avoiding another close finish.