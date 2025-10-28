Artacho’s Angle: Costly Errors Continue to Hurt UNC Football
North Carolina football and head coach Bill Belichick fell to the California Bears on the West Coast, 21-18, on Friday, Oct 17. After the game, Belichick's answers to the media were hard to find any longer than three sentences — seemingly frustrated about the results after UNC was a goal-line fumble away from winning its first Power 4 conference game of the season.
Quarterback Gio Lopez made a pass to wide receiver Nathan Leacock for a touchdown, and just before Leacock crossed the end zone, Bears' cornerback Brent Austin forced a fumble and California was able to recover, crushing the Tar Heels' dream of tasting victory (for the first time since September 13, against the Richmond Spiders. All of the momentum for Belichick's team faded away.
But, just when things seemed to be going well for North Carolina against the No. 16-ranked Virginia Cavaliers, the Tar Heels stumbled once more — the unthinkable continued to bite them in the back. On the final play of the game, where UNC took the Cavaliers and head coach Tony Elliott into overtime, the scoreboard stood at 17-16. Belichick elected to go for two points via a pass play.
Lopez rolled out to the right and struck running back Benjamin Hall for a completed pass, but Hall, inching toward the end zone, lunged out and was stopped by Virginia's defenders. The referees reviewed the play, considering Hall was literally a step or two away from crossing, giving North Carolina the victory.
UNC's defense was the primary reason Belichick had any chance of gaining his first signature win at the collegiate level and it's evident that the team has made major strides on that side of the football.
UNC's Defense On An Upward Trend
North Carolina, in its last two outings, has allowed 41 total points (for reference, TCU scored 48 by the end of the season opener). Defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude has been a force to be reckoned with — reaching the backfield four times, sacking Cavaliers' quarterback Chandler Morris. Virginia had only allowed five sacks total through its first seven opponents.
The Tar Heels can continue to hang their hat on the defensive end, and lean on staying competitive that way, but the offense needs to grow a level (or two) up to score points and ultimately secure that much-needed victory.
Syracuse is up next for UNC, as the team will travel to New York to play inside the JMA Wireless Dome.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!