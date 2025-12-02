Predicting North Carolina’s Stats Against Kentucky
It is that time of the year when teams face formidable teams in consecutive games. That will be the case for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who will go up against the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena. This matchup will occur five days after North Carolina's loss to Michigan State in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thanksgiving Day.
This matchup against Kentucky will have a completely different feel to it, as the Wildcats' offense operates at a different level compared to Michigan State.
That being said, there is still one constant that remains true for North Carolina, and that is the offense has to perform at an elite level to win this game.
Here are a few predictions for several of the Tar Heels' players on Tuesday night.
Caleb Wilson
Stat line prediction: 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists
Wilson has scored at least 18 points in four straight games, including two games with 20+ points. The freshman forward is coming off an 18-point, seven-rebound performance against Michigan State. He was not overly efficient, shooting 6-of-13 from the field, but he was 6-of-7 from the free throw line.
The former five-star recruit will continue to be relied upon for the offensive production. Wilson's ability to beat defenders one-on-one has been evident this season, and against Kentucky's lackluster defense, he could be a dominant force on Tuesday night.
Henri Veesaar
Stat line prediction: 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 assists
Veesaar is the Tar Heels' second-leading contributor this season, averaging 15.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, which are both only behind Wilson.
The junior center has an interesting matchup against freshman center Malachi Moreno, who averages 10.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
As a third-year player, Veesaar could take advantage against Moreno, who lacks experience in big games and is limited offensively.
If the former Arizona center can continue his offensive output while creating challenges for Kentucky's offense in the paint, the Tar Heels will be well-equipped to pull off a major road victory.
Kyan Evans
Stat line prediction: 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists
Of all the role players, Evans is the most important player in that bunch, as he runs the offense while having the ability to create his own shot.
The former Colorado State point guard was instrumental against St. Bonavanture last Tuesday, scoring 11 points while shooting 4-of-5 from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.
That all came crashing down against Michigan State, and if that transpires again, the Tar Heels' could be in serious trouble in a daunting road matchup.
