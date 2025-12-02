All Tar Heels

Predicting North Carolina’s Stats Against Kentucky

Here is how the Tar Heels' key players could perform in a difficult road matchup against Kentucky.

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

It is that time of the year when teams face formidable teams in consecutive games. That will be the case for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who will go up against the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena. This matchup will occur five days after North Carolina's loss to Michigan State in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thanksgiving Day.

This matchup against Kentucky will have a completely different feel to it, as the Wildcats' offense operates at a different level compared to Michigan State.

The Michigan State Spartans compete against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That being said, there is still one constant that remains true for North Carolina, and that is the offense has to perform at an elite level to win this game.

Here are a few predictions for several of the Tar Heels' players on Tuesday night.

Caleb Wilson

Stat line prediction: 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists

Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) drives to the basket as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) guards him during the second half of the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wilson has scored at least 18 points in four straight games, including two games with 20+ points. The freshman forward is coming off an 18-point, seven-rebound performance against Michigan State. He was not overly efficient, shooting 6-of-13 from the field, but he was 6-of-7 from the free throw line.

The former five-star recruit will continue to be relied upon for the offensive production. Wilson's ability to beat defenders one-on-one has been evident this season, and against Kentucky's lackluster defense, he could be a dominant force on Tuesday night.

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks to guard Kyan Evans (0) during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Henri Veesaar

Stat line prediction: 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 assists

Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) is stopped by North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) and forward Jarin Stevenson (15) while going for a lay up during the second half of the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Veesaar is the Tar Heels' second-leading contributor this season, averaging 15.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, which are both only behind Wilson.

The junior center has an interesting matchup against freshman center Malachi Moreno, who averages 10.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

As a third-year player, Veesaar could take advantage against Moreno, who lacks experience in big games and is limited offensively.

If the former Arizona center can continue his offensive output while creating challenges for Kentucky's offense in the paint, the Tar Heels will be well-equipped to pull off a major road victory.

Kyan Evans

Stat line prediction: 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists

Nov 25, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) looks to pass the ball against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Of all the role players, Evans is the most important player in that bunch, as he runs the offense while having the ability to create his own shot.

The former Colorado State point guard was instrumental against St. Bonavanture last Tuesday, scoring 11 points while shooting 4-of-5 from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

That all came crashing down against Michigan State, and if that transpires again, the Tar Heels' could be in serious trouble in a daunting road matchup.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!

feed

Published
Logan Lazarczyk
LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.