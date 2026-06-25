3 Defensive Statistical Categories UNC Football Could Improve

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick knows this better than anyone else: defense wins championships.

It was Belichick's defenses with the New York Giants in the late 1980s and early 1990s that won them Super Bowls, and the same can be said of the New England Patriots' dynasty for the majority of the 21st century. While it is a different tune in college football, Belichick had a "bend, don't break" unit that kept the Tar Heels in enough games to compete.

2022: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick look on after a Bears interception in the fourth quarter in which the Bears won, 33-14. | Bob Breidenbach / PROVIDENCE JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK

This fall, his unit has a chance to take the next step. Let's look at three statistical categories the Tar Heels can improve in 2026.

Takeaways

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith (12) celebrates his interception with teammates during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels took the ball away just 16 times last season. It was one of the handful of significant flaws for a unit that was, again, fairly impressive despite the scores and how the 2025 season transpired. However, it would be remiss to say they have a chance to improve in this department dramatically this fall.

Belichick's defenses have always seemed to find ways to improve year after year during his time in the NFL, and takeaways are one area I anticipate growing in 2026. One player I expect to have an impact in this regard is safety Greg Smith, who flashed ball skills and closing speed in rotational action during last year's lowly season.

Total Yards Per Game

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick during the first half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This aspect from North Carolina was a top-50 unit in 2025, finishing the 4-8 campaign allowing 349.4 yards per game. Of course, this could be improved this upcoming season as talent retention, transfer acquisitions, and another year in Belichick's defensive system should provide an opportunity for the Tar Heels to creep up the ladder in yards allowed.

The goal for the Tar Heels next season is to be a top 25 unit in yards per game allowed, which would put them 328 to 330 yards per matchup based on last year's statistics, per TeamRankings. Should this occur, North Carolina's defense becomes a strength in their pursuit of a bowl game appearance in 2026.

Points Per Game

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

One area the Tar Heels struggled with in 2025 was limiting opponents' scoring, ranking 70th in the country in points allowed per game at 26.2. Some rough moments led to many blowouts as UNC's defense simply could not keep up with the extremely thin margin for error they had due to a porous offense that ranked among the worst in the FBS.

Well, the offense improved with a new play-caller and intriguing skill players, while the defense improved through the transfer portal and maintained talent from last fall. Expect this defense to improve with a better year in points allowed, and to be a top-25 scoring defense.