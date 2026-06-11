Analyzing Best, Worst-Case Scenario for 2026 Tar Heels Defense

North Carolina football is looking for a major rebound in 2026, and it could be due to their defense.

The Tar Heels enter their second year with head coach Bill Belichick and his son, Steve Belichick, as defensive coordinator. Despite finishing 4-8 amid drama, embarrassment, and disappointment, North Carolina's defense made the most highlights, ranking above average in scoring, 66th in the country at 24.5 points per game.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

With new talent from the transfer portal, key starters returning, and established talent getting their opportunity, there is room for the Tar Heels to improve, but the embarrassment remains. Let's look at the best- and worst-case scenarios for the Belichicks' 2026 defense.

Best-Case Scenario — Tar Heels Finish 2026 With Top-25 Scoring Defense

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) intercepts a pass intended for Richmond Spiders wide receiver Isaiah Dawson (10) in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. The play was later overturned due to a penalty. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels have some standouts saddled up at Chapel Hill this fall with All-ACC pass rusher Melkart Abou-Jaoude, along with defensive tackles Leroy Jackson and Isaiah Johnson, and defensive backs Kaleb Cost and Jaiden Patterson. The linebacker room remains an area of concern, with new additions Peyton Seelman and Derek McDonald expected to get the starting nods.

If the defense continues to progress, it wouldn't be surprising to see a bigger jump from a Top-70 scoring unit to Top-25 with a five-point improvement (around 20 points allowed per game). When it comes to Bill and Steve Belichick, this is not out of the question. If the defense improves, it could get the Tar Heels over the hump to a bowl game in 2026.

Worst-Case Scenario — Belichick's Defense Fails To Progress From "Bend-Don't-Break"

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; TV analyst Bill Belichick watches the Miami Hurricanes play the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When it comes to Tar Heel football under Bill Belichick, nothing should come as a shock or surprise. Seeing little improvement from a defense with high-ceiling talent at key positions would be one such possibility. The program is taking a chance on a couple of FCS standouts, a high-ceiling pass rusher in Jaylen Harvey, and McDonald at linebacker, a position that remains unproven, as well as a safety room with a former bowl game MVP in Coleman Bryson and Greg Smith, a reserve last season.

Chemistry was also an issue for North Carolina's defense at times last fall. While a majority of the talent are returning players or starters for the program, the new additions could create some disruption. This may ultimately lead to a defense that could remain stagnant in 2026, which could become another leading cause of the potential demise of Belichick at Chapel Hill.