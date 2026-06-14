How Successful 2026 Changes Narrative for UNC Football

No program in 2025 had a more embarrassing season than the North Carolina Tar Heels. With high expectations heading into Bill Belichick's first season as head coach, the program struggled with chemistry across the board and faltered to a 4-8 season, missing a bowl game for the first time since 2018 under Larry Fedora.

The program sought to be the " 33rd franchise " to run a factory of future pro talent, but instead failed to have a single player selected in the NFL Draft this offseason. Across the board, it was a display of incompetence at times, especially on offense, when they were 118th last fall in points per game. Change was needed, and it came this offseason.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Belichick added better talent at quarterback through the transfer portal and his latest recruiting class, adding high-ceiling players across the offense. He also hired longtime offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino to call the offense—a coach who was able to get the best out of Lamar Jackson at Louisville and put a bad Arkansas squad in the Top 20 in points per game last season.

Add in a defense that is expected to improve with another year of experience within the system, and the Tar Heels may have a turnaround this season. What does the narrative look like if North Carolina were to have a successful season? How does it change, and what constitutes a successful 2026 campaign?

Explaining Successful 2026 Season for the Tar Heels

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference ahead of the Tar Heels' first spring practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Asking around with Tar Heels fans on social media, I've seen the same answer from almost everyone: make a bowl game. North Carolina, ironically, was four points away from making a bowl game with their overtime loss to Virginia and the late-game heartbreaker against Cal. Even then, the narrative around UNC football is entirely different.

Instead of, "Can the Tar Heels turn things around?" it would be, "How could the Tar Heels improve?"

I agree; making a bowl game in 2026 would be a success. I want to take it a step further: a successful season would include an eight-win campaign, at least one or two upsets against their toughest opponents on the schedule, improved offensive play, and a tough defense that keeps them in every game.

How Narrative Changes Around UNC Football, if Successful

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Coleman Bryson (16) and linebacker Mikai Gbayor (4) react in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With that, you'll see a handful of narratives. One of them is how patience is a virtue when it comes to program reconstruction. The Tar Heels have seen roughly 120 new players enter the program over the past two offseasons, including around 50 this year, as Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi construct the roster in their vision.

For Heels fans, the future is bright again, and the program could go into 2027 with ruthless aggression in the transfer portal and the possibility of adding a handful of blue-chip talents in their 2027 recruiting class—maybe even a 5-star is signed on. That is all it would take for North Carolina to get back on the right track and change the narrative from a program set up for failure to one where trust and patience were needed to build a winner.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Former North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Mack Brown is honored during a time out in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Hey, Mack Brown won two games in his first two years (first stint combined) and would leave for Texas by the end of the 20th century, with North Carolina at its peak in college football. Belichick has more pressure in this day and age, but nothing is impossible.