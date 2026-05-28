Where UNC's Jordan Shipp Ranks Amongst Top ACC Wide Receivers

The ACC is gearing up to be an incredibly competitive conference in 2026. The North Carolina Tar Heels are unfortunately on the outside looking in after a disastrous first season for head coach Bill Belichick. However, entering the upcoming regular season, the Tar Heels might be a better program this time around, and an important element to that comes by wide receiver Jordan Shipp.

Entering his junior year, Shipp was one of the bright spots on a wildly inconsistent North Carolina football team. This year, he will likely remain as the top pass-catcher on the roster as the team's best inside-out playmaker. While it is known he is one of the best players in Chapel Hill, let's look at how Shipp stacks up to the rest of the ACC's top pass-catchers going into 2026.

Shipp's Talent Is Undeniable for the Tar Heels

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

What makes Shipp special for North Carolina and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is his football intelligence that allows him to be a quality route runner on all three levels of the field. Sure, he isn't the most explosive pass-catcher, but the former 4-star recruit is living up to the recruitment billing, becoming a reliable wideout who can showcase some impressive playmaking ability after the catch.

Yet, how does he stack up to the other top playmakers in the ACC? This was a tough list to make, and it includes some honorable mentions because of how good these wide receivers are. Here is my list of the top five wide receivers in the ACC.

Top 5 Wide Receivers in the ACC Ahead of 2026

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

No. 5 — Ian Strong, Cal Bears

No. 4 — Jordan Shipp, North Carolina Tar Heels

No. 3 — T.J. Moore, Clemson Tigers

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

No. 2 — Bryant Wesco, Clemson Tigers

No. 1 — Malachi Toney, Miami Hurricanes

Honorable Mentions — Cooper Barkate, Miami Hurricanes; Duce Robinson, Florida State Seminoles

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This is a good group of wide receivers that the ACC possesses this season, as Barkate and Robinson just miss out, but remain great playmakers for their respective programs. The reason I have Shipp behind the likes of Toney, Moore, and Wesco is that they all have incredible skill sets that make them potential No. 1 wide receivers for the next level, even if Toney is a year away from earning draft eligibility.

The Clemson duo is outrageously good, and they'll be constant headaches for opposing ACC defenses in 2026. Toney, on the other hand, is simply a special talent and has the chance to be one of the best players in college football this season. Shipp is a great player in his own respect, as is Ian Strong, who joins Cal from Rutgers with great hands and physicality at the catch point.

UNC wide receiver Jordan Shipp during a postgame press conference after the Tar Heels' loss at Wake Forest on Nov. 15, 2025. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, Shipp remains one of the top pass-catchers in the conference. His presence on North Carolina's offense will serve as a reminder of just how good he is and can be when he receives more consistent quarterback play and a better offensive system under Petrino.