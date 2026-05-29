Where UNC's Abou-Jaoude Ranks Amongst Top ACC Pass Rushers

The ACC will be a competitive conference this fall as teams begin to take shape following spring ball. The North Carolina Tar Heels will look to improve their win total in Bill Belichick's second season as head coach, though expectations remain low despite a busy offseason of additions across the program.

One of the Tar Heels' most impressive and intriguing position groups this offseason is edge rusher. Additions were made, with Richmond's Donovan Hoilette Jr., Penn State's Jaylen Harvey, and Joseph Mupoyi all adding depth, as well as one player who emerged as a star for North Carolina last season. The ACC's second-leading pass rusher last year, Melkart Abou-Jaoude, enters the 2026 season as a man amongst boys and could follow up with another big year.

Abou-Jaoude's Rise to Stardom in Chapel Hill

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9) rushes against Charlotte 49ers offensive lineman Mason Bowers (57) during the first quarter at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

A former standout with the Delaware Blue Hens, Abou-Jaoude transferred to Chapel Hill last fall as one of roughly 70 new players on the roster as Belichick began the rebuild. While the Tar Heels had many lowlights, Abou-Jaoude was a highlight with 10.5 sacks, second to Miami's Akheem Mesidor for sacks in the ACC, earning Second Team All-ACC honors as one of North Carolina's forces of nature.

Abou-Jaoude is comfortably a top-three player on the Tar Heels roster, and his presence alone makes him a force on the edge, with his sheer size and power that pair with great explosiveness to soften the edge and attack the quarterback. He is undoubtedly one of the ACC's best defensive ends, but where does he rank amongst them heading into 2026? I answer that question by ranking the five best pass rushers in the conference.

Ranking the Top-Five Pass Rushers in the ACC

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) celebrates his sack of Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) in the first half Saturday, November 29, 2025, in Louisville, Kentucky, at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 5 — AJ Green, Louisville Cardinals

No. 4 — Damon Wilson Jr., Miami Hurricanes

No. 3 — Melkart Abou-Jaoude, North Carolina Tar Heels

No. 2 — Will Heldt, Clemson Tigers

No. 1 — Clev Lubin, Louisville Cardinals

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There is an argument for Abou-Jaoude to be the top edge defender in the ACC, but the resumes from Lubin and Heldt speak for themselves. Behind him, Green is the second half of the incredible pass rush duo in Louisville that should be key to the Cardinals' success in 2026. Wilson was also part of a fun Missouri pass rush that featured Zion Young and now joins the Hurricanes as their top defensive end.

Heldt was the best defensive lineman on a Clemson defense that underwhelmed last fall (just like everyone else in the Tigers program), with 7.5 sacks, while Lubin became one of the most disruptive forces in the conference and is currently a projected Top-50 selection for next year's NFL Draft. However, the opening is there for Abou-Jaoude to match or improve his production from last year and raise his draft stock this fall.