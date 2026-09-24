3 Tar Heels Who Must Rise to Occasion Quickly

We won't see the North Carolina Tar Heels take the field in Week 4, but that doesn't change the fact that several players need to step up.

During the two-game non-conference slate, the Tar Heels had plenty of players overperform and underperform. Last weekend was eye-opening, as some of those same individuals continued to struggle in the loss to Clemson . With that in mind, here are the players who need strong performances next time North Carolina plays on Oct. 3 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Billy Edwards Jr.

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes the ball late in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

My opinion of Edwards Jr. has been well-established throughout the week, as I've stated countless times that the veteran quarterback needs to be better. His inconsistencies were swept under the rug in the first two games of the season because the Tar Heels won. However, those struggles were front and center, and they cost North Carolina the game.

Quite frankly, the Tar Heels had no business losing this past weekend, with the defense shutting down Clemson's offense for most of the game. However, as mentioned, Edwards Jr. struggled mightily, completing 13-of-30 passes for 135 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. North Carolina's offense stalled, and the veteran signal caller was a major reason why. Week 5 will be a major test for Edwards Jr. against Notre Dame’s elite defense.

Mason Humphrey

Clemson corner back Ashton Hampton (2) breaks up a pass intended for University of North Carolina receiver Mason Humphrey (4) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During the offseason, the Lehigh transfer wide receiver was lauded as a red-zone and downfield threat. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case through the first three weeks of the season.

During that span, Humphrey has compiled three receptions for 38 yards, which Trech Kekahuna produced in Week 0 against TCU. Despite CJ Sadler being ruled out against Clemson, Humphrey failed to make any impact. It's safe to say that the 6-foot-4, 210-pound wideout needs to step up his play, beginning in Week 5.

Trech Kekahuna

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) runs the ball against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover Jr. (1) in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Kekahuna, he's another pass catcher who has struggled to establish himself as a consistent contributor. Some of that falls on Edwards Jr.'s shoulders, but the 5-foot-10, 185-pound receiver also has a share of the blame.

Kekahuna had a solid start to his Tar Heel career, but ever since fumbling the ball late in the first half against TCU, his role has diminished. Across the last two games, the Wisconsin transfer has compiled three receptions for 33 yards. Kekahuna might be teetering on the edge of being used exclusively as a kick returner; we saw plenty of that against Clemson.