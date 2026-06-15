3 Reasons To Be Excited About 2026 UNC Football Freshmen

North Carolina football continues to face uncertainty despite rapid improvements on offense and a bevy of talent acquisitions throughout the offseason. The Tar Heels enter the second year under head coach Bill Belichick, hoping to get to a bowl game for the first time in two years after missing their first in nearly a decade.

However, Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi have put together a freshman and transfer portal class that could become the centerpiece of the team's goal of long-term success at Chapel Hill. Let's look at three reasons to be excited about North Carolina's 2026 recruiting class.

Blue-Chip Quarterback Headlines UNC's 2026 Class

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

A top-10 quarterback recruit, Travis Burgess, is slated as the next big-time quarterback for the Tar Heels, as many expect him to follow in the footsteps of Chapel Hill football legends Sam Howell and Drake Maye. The talent is obvious with Burgess, who heads into the 2026 season as the third quarterback competing for the starting Week 1 job, and not often does a player with his size, mobility, and arm talent come through.

Burgess could be the star of this North Carolina freshman class, helping the program deeper into what they hope is a successful 2026 campaign and beyond under Belichick.

Depth of the Class Is a Sight To See

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Nov. 25, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

31 players enrolled at Chapel Hill this spring in an incredibly large freshman group. Belichick and Lombardi added at least one freshman to every position on the roster, signifying depth and potential talent retention ability for the upcoming transfer portal window at the end of the regular season. In all honesty, this felt like the program's goal: to retain as much talent as possible going forward.

The defensive line features a couple of blue-chip prospects, while the offensive line is littered with new trench talent. Everywhere you look, a true freshman waiting in the wings. It should be a sight to see.

Belichick and Lombardi Land Heavy-Hitters

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference ahead of the Tar Heels' first spring practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tar Heels finished the 2026 recruiting trail with a Top 25 class thanks to the signing of six blue-chip prospects. As I stated before, two of them are along the defensive line: Vodney Cleveland and Trashawn Ruffin, both of whom should be in the defense's plans after this upcoming season. I've already discussed the top-dog of the group, Burgess, but he could have a playmaker to throw to in 2027 with CJ Sadler, a dynamic playmaker in space who can generate chunk plays quickly.

Back on defense, it is cornerback Kenton Dopson III and linebacker DQ Forkpa who could find themselves on the field quickly if their veteran counterparts begin the season on a low note. Both players have high ceilings to become standout defenders for North Carolina in the coming years.