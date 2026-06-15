3 Reasons To Be Excited About 2026 UNC Football Freshmen
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North Carolina football continues to face uncertainty despite rapid improvements on offense and a bevy of talent acquisitions throughout the offseason. The Tar Heels enter the second year under head coach Bill Belichick, hoping to get to a bowl game for the first time in two years after missing their first in nearly a decade.
However, Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi have put together a freshman and transfer portal class that could become the centerpiece of the team's goal of long-term success at Chapel Hill. Let's look at three reasons to be excited about North Carolina's 2026 recruiting class.
Blue-Chip Quarterback Headlines UNC's 2026 Class
A top-10 quarterback recruit, Travis Burgess, is slated as the next big-time quarterback for the Tar Heels, as many expect him to follow in the footsteps of Chapel Hill football legends Sam Howell and Drake Maye. The talent is obvious with Burgess, who heads into the 2026 season as the third quarterback competing for the starting Week 1 job, and not often does a player with his size, mobility, and arm talent come through.
Burgess could be the star of this North Carolina freshman class, helping the program deeper into what they hope is a successful 2026 campaign and beyond under Belichick.
Depth of the Class Is a Sight To See
31 players enrolled at Chapel Hill this spring in an incredibly large freshman group. Belichick and Lombardi added at least one freshman to every position on the roster, signifying depth and potential talent retention ability for the upcoming transfer portal window at the end of the regular season. In all honesty, this felt like the program's goal: to retain as much talent as possible going forward.
The defensive line features a couple of blue-chip prospects, while the offensive line is littered with new trench talent. Everywhere you look, a true freshman waiting in the wings. It should be a sight to see.
Belichick and Lombardi Land Heavy-Hitters
The Tar Heels finished the 2026 recruiting trail with a Top 25 class thanks to the signing of six blue-chip prospects. As I stated before, two of them are along the defensive line: Vodney Cleveland and Trashawn Ruffin, both of whom should be in the defense's plans after this upcoming season. I've already discussed the top-dog of the group, Burgess, but he could have a playmaker to throw to in 2027 with CJ Sadler, a dynamic playmaker in space who can generate chunk plays quickly.
Back on defense, it is cornerback Kenton Dopson III and linebacker DQ Forkpa who could find themselves on the field quickly if their veteran counterparts begin the season on a low note. Both players have high ceilings to become standout defenders for North Carolina in the coming years.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft