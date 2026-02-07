Best Quarterback Prop Bets for Super Bowl 60 (How to Bet on Drake Maye and Sam Darnold)

There are plenty of storylines heading into Super Bowl 60, especially when it comes to the two quarterbacks.

Drake Maye has led the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl in his second year in the NFL. He has massive shoes to fill in the wake of Tom Brady, but he has taken a huge step in the right direction, delivering an MVP-esque season and an AFC Championship.

On the other sideline, it's Sam Darnold, who was labeled as a bust by the majority of NFL fans, but has rejuvenated his career and has played a key role in leading the Seahawks to the Super Bowl in a year that no one expected them to be competitive in.

Best Quarterback Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Drake Maye UNDER 220.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Drake Maye OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-144)

Sam Darnold OVER 5.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Sam Darnold Most Passing Yards (-132)

Drake Maye UNDER 220.5 Passing Yards (-110)

There's no denying Drake Maye has had an MVP-caliber season, but he's had to face elite defenses in the postseason, and things have not gone well. He hasn't had a completion percentage of 60% in each of his three playoff games, and he only surpassed 180+ passing yards once, and it came against the weakest of the defenses, the Chargers. he threw for just 179 yards against the Texans and 86 yards against the Broncos. Now, he has to face a Seahawks defense that's fifth in opponent dropback EPA, fourth in opponent dropback success rate, and third in opponent yards per pass attempt (5.7).

Drake Maye OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-144)

Refer to pick No. 3. Drake Maye has thrown two interceptions already in the postseason, and if the Patriots find themselves down late, Maye is going to try to force the ball into openings that don't exist. I think this is going be a bad outcome for the second-year quarterback.

Sam Darnold OVER 5.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

The Patriots gave up the sixth-most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season, and Sam Darnold tends to take off with his legs more in big games. He has run for 7+ yards in three of his last five games. Remember, if he does go over this total during the game, beware of the late-game kneel-downs.

Sam Darnold Most Passing Yards (-132)

Maye is averaging only 177.66 passing yards per game in the playoffs, and things won't get easier for him against this Seahawks secondary. Sam Darnold has better offensive weapons and gets to face a worse secondary. -128 is more than a fair price on this bet.

