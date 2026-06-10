3 Up, 3 Down: UNC Baseball Keys to Winning College World Series
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The North Carolina Tar Heels punched their ticket to the College World Series last weekend after a dramatic series with USC in the Super Regional. Now, the real quest for a championship begins.
UNC cruised to the Super Regionals with a fairly unproblematic run in the Chapel Hill Regional, but now things will tighten up, and the Tar Heels need to be on point if they are to meet their lofty goals. First stop, the Ole Miss Rebels. Here’s a look at what must go right and what can’t go wrong along the path to a national title for the Tar Heels.
Pitching Must Show Up Once Again
After surrendering nine runs in the opening game of the Super Regional, the Tar Heels allowed just three runs over the next two games to advance to the College World Series.
In Game 2, Jason DeCaro was nothing short of spectacular, throwing a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts, just two hits allowed, and one walk. The following day, Caden Glauber was equally as impressive, dealing for 7.1 innings, allowing three earned runs, and striking out 11. The starting pitching will be key to keeping the Rebels’ bats at bay later this week.
Offense Must Pick Up Slack After Sluggish Super Regional
After scoring at least seven runs in each game in the Chapel Hill Regional, the Tar Heels mustered just 13 runs total against the Trojans and didn’t score more than five in a game. Luckily for them, the pitching did its part, but they’ll need more from the offense if they wish to keep advancing.
Avoid Playing Catch-Up
The Tar Heels found themselves six outs away from being sent home early before a late rally in Game 3 allowed them to walk off USC and advance. To avoid having to play from behind, the Tar Heels will need to jump on Ole Miss early and get an early lead.
Ole Miss Will Be Well-Rested
The Rebels made quick work of No. 4 Auburn to advance to the College World Series, knocking down their SEC rivals in just 2 games. They’ll be well-rested for their series with the Tar Heels, and UNC can’t allow that to affect the game in any way.
Ole Miss Likes the Big Moment
Since the start of the postseason, four of the Rebels’ five victories have been decided by two runs or fewer, with two of those wins coming in extra innings. If any of their games against UNC are close, it could work in the Rebels' favor, as they have been resilient enough throughout the postseason to keep advancing.
Ole Miss Has Knocked Off Tough Opponents Throughout Postseason
Just because North Carolina has that No. 4 next to its name doesn’t mean anything to the Rebels. On their way to Omaha, they’ve beaten No. 22 Arizona State and No. 5 Auburn. The higher competition doesn’t faze Ole Miss, and UNC shouldn’t let its guard down.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.