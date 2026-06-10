3 Up, 3 Down: UNC Baseball Keys to Winning College World Series

The North Carolina Tar Heels punched their ticket to the College World Series last weekend after a dramatic series with USC in the Super Regional. Now, the real quest for a championship begins.

UNC cruised to the Super Regionals with a fairly unproblematic run in the Chapel Hill Regional, but now things will tighten up, and the Tar Heels need to be on point if they are to meet their lofty goals. First stop, the Ole Miss Rebels. Here’s a look at what must go right and what can’t go wrong along the path to a national title for the Tar Heels.

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Matthew Matthijs (24) pitches the ball to the USC Trojans during the seventh inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Pitching Must Show Up Once Again

After surrendering nine runs in the opening game of the Super Regional, the Tar Heels allowed just three runs over the next two games to advance to the College World Series.

In Game 2, Jason DeCaro was nothing short of spectacular, throwing a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts, just two hits allowed, and one walk. The following day, Caden Glauber was equally as impressive, dealing for 7.1 innings, allowing three earned runs, and striking out 11. The starting pitching will be key to keeping the Rebels’ bats at bay later this week.

May 30, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) pitches during game 4 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Offense Must Pick Up Slack After Sluggish Super Regional

After scoring at least seven runs in each game in the Chapel Hill Regional, the Tar Heels mustered just 13 runs total against the Trojans and didn’t score more than five in a game. Luckily for them, the pitching did its part, but they’ll need more from the offense if they wish to keep advancing.

Avoid Playing Catch-Up

The Tar Heels found themselves six outs away from being sent home early before a late rally in Game 3 allowed them to walk off USC and advance. To avoid having to play from behind, the Tar Heels will need to jump on Ole Miss early and get an early lead.

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder/first baseman Tyler Howe (12) celebrates with outfielder Owen Hull (8) after scoring a run against the USC Trojans head coach Andy Stankiewicz during the second inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Ole Miss Will Be Well-Rested

The Rebels made quick work of No. 4 Auburn to advance to the College World Series, knocking down their SEC rivals in just 2 games. They’ll be well-rested for their series with the Tar Heels, and UNC can’t allow that to affect the game in any way.

Jun 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes during an interview with the media after a Super Regionals game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Scott Forbes also celebrates his 200th win. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Ole Miss Likes the Big Moment

Since the start of the postseason, four of the Rebels’ five victories have been decided by two runs or fewer, with two of those wins coming in extra innings. If any of their games against UNC are close, it could work in the Rebels' favor, as they have been resilient enough throughout the postseason to keep advancing.

Ole Miss Rebels players celebrate victory as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional game two at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Ole Miss Rebels defeated Auburn Tigers 5-3 clinching the series. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ole Miss Has Knocked Off Tough Opponents Throughout Postseason

Just because North Carolina has that No. 4 next to its name doesn’t mean anything to the Rebels. On their way to Omaha, they’ve beaten No. 22 Arizona State and No. 5 Auburn. The higher competition doesn’t faze Ole Miss, and UNC shouldn’t let its guard down.