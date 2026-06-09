Forbes Speaks Highly On UNC’s Resilience Against USC

The North Carolina Tar Heels showed off perhaps the best display of resiliency possible in their decisive Game 3 matchup against USC in the Super Regional, and they’ll look to carry it with them to the College World Series.

Down 3-1 in the 8th inning, just six outs away from being sent home, the Tar Heels rallied to pull off a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory in walk-off fashion. After breezing through the Chapel Hill Regional, the Tar Heels were on the brink of elimination against one of the hottest teams in all of college baseball.

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes during the ninth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

How UNC Beat USC

Using their balanced attack offensively and their pitching staff holding it down, the Tar Heels were able to escape with one of the most dramatic postseason wins in recent memory. USC had been one of the hottest teams in the country at the time after rallying out of the losers’ bracket in the Los Angeles Regional.

One of the best teams in the nation proved that they are never out and can rally against one of the better opponents they’ve seen in the postseason to come away with a series win. They’ll now face off with Ole Miss in the College World Series later this week.

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes makes a visit to the mound in the seventh inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Following the gutsy display, Tar Heels manager Scott Forbes talked very highly of his team’s resiliency and their will to fight back and win important games in the face of adversity.

May 30, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Gavin Gallaher (5) throws to first for a double play during game 4 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Forbes’ Thoughts

“They’ve been like that all year,” Forbes said. “After we lost that first game, we had to move on quick and I just said, 'Hey guys, besides the first series we played, we had a tie there with East Carolina.' But Virginia kicked us in the teeth pretty good. We found a way, and we won every series the rest of the way. It wasn’t always pretty, but these guys, I told them like, 'Hey, it’s just how it’s set up.' We have a lot of guys in that room that knew what it felt like to be on the opposite end. That sets you up.”

North Carolina Head Coach Scott Forbes (21) congratulates Sam Angelo (23) as he rounds third base after hitting a two-run homer against Arizona in the top of the second inning. The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Arizona Wildcats met in game two of the NCAA Division 1 Super Regionals in Chapel Hill, N.C. on June 7, 2025. | Steven Worthy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“These guys, they’re a tough group, resilient group. They play 27 outs, they've bought in completely to the next play mentality and being process-oriented that we talk about every day,” Forbes added.

The Tar Heels will now look to keep up their superb play in Omaha later this week as they continue their quest for a National Championship, which they’ve proven they are a true contender for so far.