Forbes Reacts to Thrilling UNC Comeback Victory Over USC

It wasn’t easy, but the North Carolina Tar Heels are moving on to the College World Series after knocking off USC in dramatic fashion.

The Tar Heels found themselves with their backs against the wall in Game 3 of the best-of-three series on Sunday. Faced with a 3-1 deficit heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, UNC was going to need to rally if it was going to advance to Omaha and continue its quest for a national title this summer.

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Walker McDuffie (40) pitches the ball to the USC Trojans during the sixth inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

That’s exactly what transpired. North Carolina closed the gap to a 3-2 game heading into the ninth inning after a Macon Winslow RBI double. After holding USC at bay in the top of the ninth, the Tar Heels showed exactly why they are one of the best teams in the country in the bottom half.

UNC Walks-Off USC

UNC would rally in the bottom of the ninth to tie the score thanks to a Jake Schaffner sacrifice fly, then Owen Hull walked off the Trojans with an RBI double to give the Tar Heels an exciting 4-3 victory over a USC team that came into the Super Regional on a heater, and pushing them to the College World Series.

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels outfielder Carter French (18) throws the ball in during the fifth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

After the thrilling comeback win, manager Scott Forbes reacted to the drama that unfolded in the late innings of Sunday’s contest.

Jun 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes during an interview with the media after a Super Regionals game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Scott Forbes also celebrates his 200th win. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Forbes’ Thoughts

“I’ve been part of a lot of great games, that’s one of the most special games I’ve been a part of at Boshamer Stadium,” Forbes said. “I know what it feels like to be in their shoes and that’s tough. They’re going to keep going, they have a great program, so congratulations to a heck of a season to them."

"Most importantly, congrats to our players. The players make the program, the players are why we win all those games. They put in the work. I’ve been a player and I always tell these guys, you want to be able to look yourself in the mirror and say you’re the reason that you’re great. And this group can look at themselves in the mirror and say, ‘We are the reason we’re going to Omaha.’”

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes reacts during the seventh inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels will now take on the Ole Miss Rebels in Omaha later this week as they continue their quest for a national title. After cruising through the Chapel Hill Regional, UNC was put to the test in the Super Regionals, and they are now battle-tested heading into Omaha.