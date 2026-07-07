3 Transfer Acquisitions UNC Football May Regret

The North Carolina Tar Heels have been known for their roster readjustments over the past two offseasons, including this year. Over 120 new players have shown up at Chapel Hill to be part of a program that is attempting to project itself as a program where players can develop their skills to become potential NFL standouts.

The transfer portal has been average for the Tar Heels, though they have had some success in acquiring key starters such as defensive end Melkart Abou-Jaoude. However, some acquisitions don't work out, leaving buyers regretful. The same can be said this year, and head coach Bill Belichick is sure to have some disappointments regardless of a turnaround. Here are three transfers North Carolina may regret having in 2026.

Billy Edwards Jr., Quarterback

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Gio Lopez left the program, I was expecting the Tar Heels to be a little more aggressive in the transfer portal for a quarterback. They could've stolen Darian Mensah from Duke (he went to Miami) or lured CJ Bailey from NC State. Instead, they added Billy Edwards Jr., who has experience and production from his days at Maryland, but missed most of the season with Wisconsin due to an injury.

Edwards is a fine acquisition, but he doesn't flash on the screen. He underwhelmed at times with the Terrapins, which leads to some discomfort at quarterback if things don't work out for Edwards. If he underperforms, one of the key transfers this offseason could be one of the worst.

Derek McDonald, Linebacker

Oct 7, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Derek McDonald (15) waves during the second half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

North Carolina is having to revamp their entire linebacker room after losing starter Khmori House to the portal. One addition was defender Derek McDonald, an experienced SAM player who possesses physicality and traits to be a productive starter for the Tar Heels, but the linebacker room as a whole, including McDonald, remains an unknown.

McDonald may have experience, but he hasn't been a full-time starter, especially during his time with Syracuse. This remains a risky signing purely due to the unknown. While the rest of the defense is gaining a year of experience in the system, McDonald may take time to learn it, something the Tar Heels may not have in an important year for Belichick.

Jaylen Harvey, Edge Rusher

Apr 26, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Jim Fitzgerald (65) blocks defensive end Jaylen Harvey during the second quarter of the Blue-White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The White team defeated the Blue team 10-8. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I will be the first one to sprint up the hill to defend Jaylen Harvey. I'm a big believer in his talent, but objectively speaking, some concerns can create some hesitancy about his projection in the Tar Heels' defense.

Harvey is only 6-foot-2, 244 pounds, and he may be smaller than his listed frame. He doesn't have the most ample play strength, nor does he have a terrific move-set to counteract what the offensive tackle does in front of him. He is an unknown, and the floor is very low, creating the risk of being a bust in 2026.