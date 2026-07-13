4 UNC Football Unknowns Who Could Become Standouts
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Head coach Bill Belichick is searching for playmakers on both sides of the ball in 2026 as the North Carolina Tar Heels look to stage a turnaround in the ACC this fall.
North Carolina has only a handful of starters who are among the best at their position in the conference. They need to get more out of some of their key starters and contributors, including transfer acquisitions from the winter and spring windows. Here are four players on the Tar Heels roster who could go from being unknowns to standout commodities in 2026.
Mason Humphrey, Wide Receiver
Outside of Jordan Shipp, there isn't a well-known star on the perimeter unless you are a die-hard college football fan. The Tar Heels were active in adding more playmakers on offense and opposite Shipp, accomplishing that with the addition of Lehigh wideout Mason Humphrey.
At 6-foot-4, Humphrey has the size and the catch radius to be a monster downfield on contested throws, but he also has the athletic profile to scamper away from defenders. From FCS standout to key UNC football starter, the tools are there for Humphrey to thrive.
Peyton Seelmann, Linebacker
Another FCS standout to join the FBS ranks, North Carolina made sure to add as much talent from the subdivision as possible. After losing Khmori House to Arkansas in the transfer portal, the Tar Heels pivoted to two new starters at linebacker in the portal, including Seelman.
The former Richmond Spiders defender tallied 120 tackles last fall, which would've led the Tar Heels by at least 40 tackles. Seelmann could reproduce that production at Chapel Hill, becoming one of the team's best players in short order.
Jaxxon Warren, Tight End
Jaxxon Warren was the Rams' leading receiver after two games before missing the rest of the season with an injury. Now, the Colorado State transfer is set to be one of the key pieces of the Tar Heels' tight end room that underwent significant changes this offseason.
The redshirt sophomore has the ceiling, athletic profile, and physical traits to develop into a quality starter for North Carolina. If Warren were to pick up right where he left off last season, it could make him one of the best tight ends in the country.
Greg Smith, Safety
Smith was only a rotational player at safety for North Carolina last fall, but he still tallied 25 tackles and an interception, one of six players to do so in 2025. This year, he joins veteran Coleman Bryson as the veteran starters at the position while Javion Butts and blue-chip true freshman Jakob Weatherspoon wait in the wings. Smith has displayed the closing speed and range to be an effective safety in the box and as a deep zone defender to become a key standout in the secondary.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft