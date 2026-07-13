4 UNC Football Unknowns Who Could Become Standouts

Head coach Bill Belichick is searching for playmakers on both sides of the ball in 2026 as the North Carolina Tar Heels look to stage a turnaround in the ACC this fall.

North Carolina has only a handful of starters who are among the best at their position in the conference. They need to get more out of some of their key starters and contributors, including transfer acquisitions from the winter and spring windows. Here are four players on the Tar Heels roster who could go from being unknowns to standout commodities in 2026.

Mason Humphrey, Wide Receiver

Aug 30, 2024; West Point, New York, USA; Lehigh Mountain Hawks wide receiver Mason Humphrey (82) makes a leaping catch on a pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Outside of Jordan Shipp, there isn't a well-known star on the perimeter unless you are a die-hard college football fan. The Tar Heels were active in adding more playmakers on offense and opposite Shipp, accomplishing that with the addition of Lehigh wideout Mason Humphrey.

At 6-foot-4, Humphrey has the size and the catch radius to be a monster downfield on contested throws, but he also has the athletic profile to scamper away from defenders. From FCS standout to key UNC football starter, the tools are there for Humphrey to thrive.

Peyton Seelmann, Linebacker

Sep 3, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field prior to the 2016 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another FCS standout to join the FBS ranks, North Carolina made sure to add as much talent from the subdivision as possible. After losing Khmori House to Arkansas in the transfer portal, the Tar Heels pivoted to two new starters at linebacker in the portal, including Seelman.

The former Richmond Spiders defender tallied 120 tackles last fall, which would've led the Tar Heels by at least 40 tackles. Seelmann could reproduce that production at Chapel Hill, becoming one of the team's best players in short order.

Jaxxon Warren, Tight End

Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado State Rams tight end Jaxxon Warren (19) catches a touchdown pass against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaxxon Warren was the Rams' leading receiver after two games before missing the rest of the season with an injury. Now, the Colorado State transfer is set to be one of the key pieces of the Tar Heels' tight end room that underwent significant changes this offseason.

The redshirt sophomore has the ceiling, athletic profile, and physical traits to develop into a quality starter for North Carolina. If Warren were to pick up right where he left off last season, it could make him one of the best tight ends in the country.

Greg Smith, Safety

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels safety Gregory Smith III (12) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith was only a rotational player at safety for North Carolina last fall, but he still tallied 25 tackles and an interception, one of six players to do so in 2025. This year, he joins veteran Coleman Bryson as the veteran starters at the position while Javion Butts and blue-chip true freshman Jakob Weatherspoon wait in the wings. Smith has displayed the closing speed and range to be an effective safety in the box and as a deep zone defender to become a key standout in the secondary.