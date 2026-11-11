4 Instant Observations From UNC's Win Over Wyoming

Following an impressive and dominating win over Wofford on Friday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels required a strong second half to overcome a sluggish first half.

North Carolina ultimately escaped with a 76-63 win over the Cowboys , but glaring concerns emerged from this contest.

Rebounding Struggles Growingly Apparent

Unfortunately, it feels like this will be a season-long topic for the Tar Heels. The main reason the Tar Heels led by only two points entering halftime was Wyoming's domination on the glass. The Cowboys outrebounded North Carolina 25-15 in the first half, including 15 offensive rebounds.

Nov 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) reacts after scoring against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of those second-chance opportunities were lucky bounces on long threes, but this isn't a fluke at this point. North Carolina needs to improve in this area, and as we've said countless times, there isn’t a current solution on the roster with Cameron Fens still ineligible. That said, the Tar Heels recovered nicely in the second half, allowing only four offensive rebounds.

Isaiah Denis Breakout Performance

When Michael Malone took over as the head coach this offseason, he lauded the sophomore guard as an under-the-radar asset on this roster. Denis didn't live up to those expectations in the first two games, averaging 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 14.3 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from three-point range.

On Tuesday night, Denis was firing on all cylinders , scoring 11 points in the first half, making all four of his shots in the opening 20 minutes. His impact throughout the game was needed, as Wyoming gave North Carolina all it could handle.

Sayon Keita Dominates

Nov 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wyoming Cowboys center Linus Ruf (19) lays the ball up against North Carolina Tar Heels center Sayon Keita (21) during the first half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keita must have felt the sense of urgency heading into this game, as the freshman center was unstoppable. The Former FC Barcelona big man recorded 13 points, eight rebounds, and six blocks while shooting 6-of-9 from the field.

The talent is undeniable. It's just been a matter of everything clicking for Keita, as he's a project, but one that has immense upside. In a starting lineup that features four other players capable of stretching the floor, as long as Keita runs the floor, protects the rim, and learns to navigate off the ball, the seven-foot center will shine. The elite overseas prospect showed why he's touted as a potential first-round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Second Half Illustrated UNC's Ceiling

Again, these tune-up games, for lack of a better term, but the Tar Heels' performance in the second half provided a glimpse of what they're capable of when they rebound the ball and play to their strengths.

Nov 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) lays the ball up against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because North Carolina has so many options who can push the pace in transition and in the halfcourt offense, the amount of pressure it can put on opposing defenses is overwhelming. If the rebounding improves and Fens returns, this is a team - by the time conference play arrives - that can be a headache for ACC opposition.