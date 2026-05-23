ACC Power Rankings: Where Does UNC Stand?
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Throughout this offseason, the ACC has been one of the hottest conferences in college basketball in terms of landing talent through the transfer portal.
During a transitional period like North Carolina finds themselves in, it isn’t great news to see other teams in the conference loading up on talent, especially rival teams.
With that being said, North Carolina finds themselves in an interesting position on the totem pole heading into next season. Where are they ranked among their peers in the ACC’s projected top five teams for the upcoming season?
1. Duke Blue Devils
As unfortunate as it is, Duke has to be the clear frontrunner to win the ACC again. They have reloaded with a plethora of talent and managed to return multiple starting players, including Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster and Dame Sarr.
North Carolina will have their hands full once again this season, and Duke will be no easy matchup. As Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils head into next season, they will certainly have championship aspirations, and anything less will simply be a letdown.
2. Louisville Cardinals
When speaking of teams that dominated the portal, Louisville comes away with the gold medal. Headlining their additions is Flory Bidunga, a five-star transfer from Kansas, along with Jackson Shelstad, a four-star transfer guard from Oregon.
For a team that somewhat downplayed expectations last season, they’ll look to bounce back in the ACC this season and make a deep run in not only the ACC tournament but also the NCAA tournament.
3. Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia made the ACC championship game last season before coming up short to Duke, but with key returning players and some decent additions, they’ll look to finish the job this season.
Chance Mallory is a highlighted name on the roster, as he’ll look to make a major sophomore jump. Also returning is Thijs De Ridder, the Cavaliers leading scorer last season at 15.6 points per game in 2026.
4. North Carolina Tar Heels
Fourth is where the Tar Heels land for now. The losses from the majority of their roster do hurt, as they failed to return any players with significant playing time aside from forward Jarin Stevenson.
Despite that, Michael Malone has done an excellent job at adding talent to the roster, so much so that they still have strong promise heading into year one during this “transitional period.” If everything goes right for the Tar Heels, this season could end up being a pleasant surprise.
5. Miami Hurricanes
The Hurricanes are in a similar boat as North Carolina. They lost a good majority of their talent, but their portal additions were excellent, giving them a great chance to be a strong team in the ACC this season.
Jai Lucas was one of the best coaches in the ACC in his first season, and no doubt he has his sights on winning the entire thing this season.
North Carolina may enter these initial rankings below their expected line, but if Michael Malone can get this team clicking early, they have a chance to climb these rankings quickly
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.