UNC Baseball Earns Monumental Return From Star Pitcher

The North Carolina Tar Heels are getting one of their top starting pitchers back for next season after a strong freshman season.

Right-hander Caden Glauber won’t be entering the transfer portal and will be returning to the Tar Heels next season. Glauber stood out as a freshman, pitching to a 2.05 ERA in 92 innings of work while striking out 114 opposing batters. In ACC play, he pitched to a 1.94 ERA in 69.2 innings, the lowest mark in the conference.

Glauber’s Accolades

Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Caden Glauber (27) throws against the Oklahoma Sooners during the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He earned All-ACC honors for his efforts and was ACC Freshman of the Year, the first UNC freshman to be Freshman of the Year since 2019. Now, the Tar Heels will have one of the country’s best pitchers back in the rotation for next season.

UNC’s pitching carried the team to one of its best seasons in recent memory, and with Glauber back for next year, he figures to be the Tar Heels' ace for the 2027 season. Glauber would’ve certainly been a hot commodity if he had entered the transfer portal, but he’s opting to stick with Scott Forbes’ program at Chapel Hill.

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Caden Glauber (27) reacts to the win against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To make matters more impressive, it should be noted that Glauber was an early enrollee who turned 18 just before the start of the season. Fresh out of high school, Glauber pitched like a grown man in his rookie campaign with the Tar Heels, and he should only get better from here, as insane as that might sound.

Jun 12, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Scott Forbes walks to the mound during the seventh inning against the Mississippi Rebels at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Glauber’s Postseason

Glauber played a major role in UNC’s run to the College World Series Final. In seven postseason games, Glauber pitched 22.0 innings while allowing just 17 hits and six runs, coming away with 34 strikeouts. In Game 3 of the Super Regionals against USC, Glauber went 7.1 innings strong while allowing just three runs and striking out a career-best 11 batters.

No Tar Heel has struck out that many batters in an NCAA Tournament game in 15 years, and Glauber accomplished it despite being the young, inexperienced freshman that he was.

NEW: Caden Glauber isn't going anywhere.



The freshman phenom will return to Chapel Hill for his sophomore season after emerging as one of the nation's premier arms in 2026.



Story: https://t.co/lvMqfWdY66 pic.twitter.com/9ns5edp4ZY — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) July 1, 2026

While the Tar Heels ultimately fell just short of their first national title in program history, they can at least walk away knowing that they’ll have a frontline ace heading into next season. If the Tar Heels are to contend once again next year, they’ll lean on their pitching the same way they did this past season.