Jaydon Young Joins UNC Basketball with Something to Prove
Jaydon Young is originally from Goldsboro, North Carolina. The same place where former Tar Heel Coby White, now with the Chicago Bulls, played high school basketball.
Young did not end up at UNC after his senior year, electing to go to Virginia and play underneath head coach Mike Young, but a couple of years later and he's going to suit up for Hubert Davis and North Carolina.
I do not project Young to be a starter in his first year at Carolina, given the lineup projected for next season. But he will contribute with his experiences and plug-and-play moments where Coach Davis needs a substitution.
On HokieSports, there is more insight detailing Young's two years at Virginia Tech:
"2024-25
• Competed in all 32 games, drawing 10 starts
• Averaged 8.1 points per game while shooting 34.7% from the floor
• Connected on 45 3-pointers and led Tech in threes made in eight games
• Reached double-figure scoring 11 times, twice going for 20 or more
• Led Tech in scoring five times
• Recorded 13 points, four assists and three rebounds against Delaware State (Nov. 4)
• Knocked down four 3-pointers to score 14 points against USC Upstate (Nov. 8)
• Netted back-to-back 12-point games to end November (Nov. 25-27)
• Tallied 14 points, four rebounds and three assists at Cal (Jan. 11)
• Dropped in a career-high 27 points, knocking down a career-high five 3-pointers against Miami (Feb. 22)
• Sank three 3-pointers to score 11 points against No. 19 Louisville (Feb. 25)
• Drilled a career-high 10 field goals leading to 26 points against Syracuse (March 1)
• Nailed two 3-pointers on the way to 12 points against North Carolina (March 4)
• Chalked up 10 points at No. 11 Clemson (March 8)
• Notched 12 points and two steals against Cal in the ACC tournament (March 11)
• Ended the season scoring double-figures in the last six games (Feb. 22-March 11)
2023-24
• All-ACC Academic Team honoree
• Competed in 26 games for a total of 221 minutes
• Dropped in a season-high nine points on 3 for 4 shooting from long range at Auburn on Nov. 29
• Tallied eight points vs. Coppin State in Tech's season opener on Nov. 6
• Made multiple 3-pointers in four games
• Shot over 40% from three seven times
• Knocked down 12 threes on the season"
And here is more information on Young, showcasing his basketball life before making it to the college scene, also on HokieSports:
"• A four-year letterwinner at Greensboro Day under the winningest coach in North Carolina basketball history, Freddy Johnson
• Three-time all-state, four-time all-conference and three-time conference player of the year• Eclipsed 2,000 career points in November 2022
• Guided Greensboro Day to its 12th NCISAA state title as a senior
• Four-star recruit according to ESPN
• Rated the eighth-best player in the state of North Carolina, according to 247Sports• Chose the Hokies over Clemson, Virginia, Pitt, NC State and North Carolina A&T"
I imagine Young to be more of an eighth or ninth man. However, a lot can change between now and the first game on Monday, November 3, so we will see what the results come out to be.
He may end up becoming a key factor ... time will tell.
Please follow us on X when you click right here to talk Young!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!