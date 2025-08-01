UNC Hoops Recruiting: Perimeter Prospects to Watch in 2026 Class
The 2026 recruiting cycle is shaping up to be one of the most promising in recent memory for North Carolina, especially with a talented group of wings drawing national attention.
There are a lot of perimeter players with high upside and UNC head coach Hubert Davis is targeting prospectss who can make an immediate impact and fit the Tar Heels’ play style. However, the Tar Heels still haven't landed a commitment from the Class of 2026.
Regardless, any one of these players could commit to the Tar Heels at any given time. Here are the top wing prospects to watch ot for in the Class of 2026.
Maximo Adams, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Ca.)
A four-star prospect ranked No. 40 nationally, Adams has seen his recruitment surge this summer following a strong showing on the Nike EYBL circuit. Unranked entering July due to a knee injury that sidelined him last season, he has emerged as one of the most productive and sought-after players on the grassroots scene.
Playing for Vegas Elite, he leads the EYBL in rebounding with 12.4 per game and ranks fourth in scoring at 21.9 points. At Peach Jam, he averaged 18.8 points and 10.2 rebounds, including a 26-point, 14-rebound game against Drive Nation.
The son of former UNLV player Marcus Adams and brother of Marcus Adams Jr., Adams has received more than 15 offers this month from programs including Kentucky, Alabama, UCLA and Purdue. North Carolina’s offer aligns with coach Hubert Davis’ focus on length and versatility in the frontcourt. With several players expected to depart, Adams could become a key piece in the Tar Heels’ future.
SF Tajh Ariza, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Ca.)
The son of former longtime NBA player Trevor Ariza, Tajh Ariza is making a name for himself and then some. He is ranked No. 8 nationally, the No. 2 small forward and the No. 5 player from California, according to 247Sports.
What makes him is not where he stands in the recruiting rankings but his growing personal relationship with Davis. Davis coached him personally at a USA Basketball minicamp.
With Davis growing a relationship with Ariza plus a visit taking place on Sept. 12, Davis cannot afford him to go another place especially with a talent like Caleb Wilson expected to be
SF Cole Cloer, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla./Hillsborough, N.C.)
Cloer is a four-star small forward listed at 6-foot-7 and 185 pounds. He was the first player in the 2026 class to receive a scholarship offer from the Tar Heels. Going into his final season at IMG Academy, Cloer is ranked as the No. 24 player nationally, the No. 9 small forward, and the No. 5 player in the state of Florida in the Class of 2026 according to 247Sports.
Cloer averaged 14.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for Team CP3 on the Nike EYBL circuit, shooting 29% from beyond the arc. Despite the percentage, he's best known for his shooting skills and ability to stretch the floor, while also posing a constant threat in transition.
This is a must-get for North Carolina — not only because Thompson could contribute immediately, but also because he's originally from Orange County, the same county that Chapel Hill calls home. Cloer is the kind of in-state talent North Carolina can’t afford to lose — especially with Alabama, Louisville and Florida heavily involved. Indiana, UConn and Virginia are also in pursuit, and to make matters even tougher, Duke and NC State are in the mix as well.
Bryson Howard, Heritage HS (Frisco, Texas)
The son of former Wake Forest star and NBA veteran Josh Howard, the younger Howard is a composite four-star prospect ranked No. 24 nationally, No. 10 among small forwards, and the top player in Texas, according to 247Sports.
He led Heritage to the UIL Class 5A Division I state semifinals last season while averaging 17.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
For North Carolina, landing Howard would give Hubert Davis a cornerstone piece in the 2026 class — a versatile, athletic wing with upside on both ends of the floor. And for Howard, Chapel Hill could offer a chance to write his own chapter in one of college basketball’s most storied programs.
SF Anthony Thompson, Western Reserve Academy (Lebanon, Ohio)
Five-star forward Anthony Thompson, the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2026 class according to 247Sports, has included North Carolina in his top seven schools along with Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue and Texas.
Thoompson has been on UNC's radar for a while now, having earned an offer from head coach Hubert Davis and North Carolina on Jan. 5. He will most likely take an official visit to Chapel Hill this fall.
Thompson averaged 19.8 points and 5.8 boards for the Indiana Elite on the Adidas 3SSB circuit.
