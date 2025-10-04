Tajh Ariza, Son of Longtime NBA Wing Trevor Ariza, Commits to Big Ten School
Oregon has won a heated battle for a top Class of 2026 prospect—but this player's reputation precedes him.
Forward Tajh Ariza of St. John Bosco Prep in Bellflower, Calif., has committed to play for the Ducks, he announced Friday. Ariza is the son of Trevor Ariza, a one-and-done star with UCLA who went on to an 18-year career with 10 different teams.
"Coach Altman is a basketball guy, but he really connected with me and my family," Tajh told Paul Biancardi of ESPN.
Tajh—named for Trevor's late brother—was ranked as a five-star recruit by several services. He picked Oregon over USC, and also received offers from Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and the Bruins.
The Beaver State is not wholly unfamiliar territory to the Arizas; Trevor played 21 games for the Trail Blazers in 2020. He is most closely associated with the Rockets, who he played 382 games for in two stints from 2010 to '18.