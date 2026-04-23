Belichick’s Transfer Portal Additions Could Lead UNC to Success

The transfer portal is not a perfect science, as it has been in place for over six years. The new era of college football has been chaotic, to say the least, with the portal playing a significant role in major success stories like the 2024-2025 Indiana Hoosiers.

No one may ever be able to replicate what the Hoosiers did, including the North Carolina Tar Heels . Anything can happen on any given Saturday, but Bill Belichick's Tar Heels could find success this upcoming season thanks to the portal.

UNC Could Find Success Through Portal

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; TV analyst Bill Belichick watches the Miami Hurricanes play the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yes, the situations are vastly different from those in a program like Indiana. North Carolina still has roughly 50 new players on the roster, whether from the incoming freshmen class or the portal. However, talent has been established this time around, and it's clear that there is an effort to improve the team on both sides of the ball through the portal.

The vision is there if you blink a few times and dig into these players, their tape, and their respective impacts at their former programs. Look at some of the additions on the offensive side of the ball: Belichick was aggressive to add more talent at tight end after losing Jake Johnson, turning around and adding a talent player in Jelani Thurman , Jordan Washington, and Jaxxon Warren.

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jelani Thurman (15) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New Faces Making Impact

Not a bad group of tight ends from a skill set and talent perspective, especially Thurman, who could be a superstar if he reaches his full potential. Former Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. is expected to be the starter going into fall camp, while Belichick added FCS Western Carolina signal-caller Taron Dickens, who broke records for the Catamounts last season.

Defensively, there will likely be a challenge in rebuilding the middle of the defense in some instances, especially at linebacker. Richmond and All-Patriot League linebacker Peyton Seelmann and Syracuse sixth-year senior Derek McDonald will look to shore up the second level, with Seelmann being a potential standout for the upcoming season.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

In the end, this could all be for nothing once more for the Tar Heels in what may end up being one of the greatest catastrophes in North Carolina athletics history. However, if you're looking for hope from this year's UNC football squad, look for the key standouts from last season and some of the names I've mentioned from the transfer portal. Belichick may very well be up to something at Chapel Hill.