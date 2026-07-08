How Bill Belichick Almost Curved UNC For Broncos’ Job

Bill Belichick made headlines last offseason after making the stunning move to become the next head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, but it almost didn’t come to fruition.

Belichick spent the first handful of decades of his coaching career in the NFL, where he would go on to have one of the best head coaching careers in football history, winning six Super Bowls as the head coach of the New England Patriots, and coming away with 333 total wins at the time of his 2023 exit with New England, second all-time behind Don Shula.

Belichick, Sean Payton Devise Plan

Aug 22, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talk before their game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, during the period when Belichick was not coaching, a close friend of his devised a plan to put Belichick ahead of Shula’s all-time wins record. According to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham , Sean Payton, who is the head coach of the Denver Broncos, briefly entertained the idea of allowing Belichick to take over the Broncos until he got to 15 wins, which would put him at 348 all-time and ahead of Shula’s record.

Payton and Belichick have a long history dating back to their days as assistant coaches. The idea was that Belichick would take over the head coaching reins of the Broncos, while Payton took on an assistant role until Belichick got the record. Nonetheless, Payton’s convoluted plan never came to fruition, as Payton figured it was too complicated and never actually approached owner Greg Penner about it.

Belichick Experiences Rude Awakening

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Besides, barring a 15-2 season, the idea would’ve likely turned into a multi-year project for Belichick. These difficulties opened the door for him to take on the UNC job, venturing into college football after a successful NFL career. Belichick enjoyed a ton of glory as the head coach of one of the NFL’s greatest dynasties, so surely his transition to NCAA Football would be smooth sailing, right?

Well, not really. His first season in Chapel Hill did not go quite as planned, as the Tar Heels managed a 4-8 record. The hope is that year two will be much different, with many fewer distractions.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; TV analyst Bill Belichick watches the Miami Hurricanes play the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season was marred by headlines regarding his off-the-field relationships, questions about his job security at North Carolina, and his notable snub from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This latest Broncos revelation only adds to the list of distractions that have clouded Belichick’s tenure at North Carolina so far. Hopefully, 2026 will be different.