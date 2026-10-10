No More Moral Wins: Why UNC Must Take Down Pitt

North Carolina football is improving.

Four games into the year, they’ve improved their performance, efficiency, and production on both sides of the ball. After starting 2-0, they’ve lost two consecutive games to Clemson and Notre Dame, both of which had more talent and experience than the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Losing by 11 points to the No. 3-ranked Fighting Irish is a moral victory if you are looking for improvement and growth from the Bill Belichick-led program . However, they face a lesser but quality opponent in the No. 25-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers, against whom the Tar Heels have a legitimate shot at a victory.

Enough Moral Wins: Go Win the Game

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Peyton Waters (7) reacts in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If this were last year’s Tar Heels against this Pittsburgh team, injuries and all, a close defeat would be a moral win for the program. However, this is Belichick’s second year, and fans expect progress— no, they want progress in the form of wins. Enough moral victories: it’s time to go win the football game at hand.

The opportunity sits right in front of Belichick and his team, as the Panthers have been riddled with injuries, including to star quarterback Mason Heintschel (torn ACL). The Tar Heels are relatively healthy across the board—*knock on wood*—and have both the defense and run game to put up points. The biggest key to winning this game for North Carolina is not turning the ball over or simply winning the turnover battle.

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. threw two interceptions last week that led to 14 points. He can’t do that again against a great defense. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi has established a culture that many Tar Heels fans would want for their program right now, but the building blocks are taking shape, though slowly.

A Ranked Win Is Ultimate Confidence Booster

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith (1) celebrates after an interception against Clemson Tigers iduring the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Belichick’s team gave Notre Dame a fight they likely didn't expect, and I’m not sure last year’s team would come close at any point in that game. If North Carolina can give one of the three best teams in the country all they can handle for most of four quarters, they can pull off an upset against Pitt.

A ranked win for Belichick is the ultimate confidence booster and a chance to build momentum against another potentially unbeaten program, the Duke Blue Devils, next weekend. For now, the focus is on turning a moral victory into a real one, which would be the biggest in Belichick’s tenure until the next one.