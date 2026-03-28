Bruce Pearl Comes to Davis’ Defense Amidst UNC Firing

The North Carolina Tar Heels are in the headlines this week after firing former head coach Hubert Davis, and many are beginning to question the amount of loyalty in today’s age of college athletics.

Davis was fired after five seasons at the helm at UNC, boasting a 125-54 record, making the NCAA Tournament four times in those five seasons. After making the championship game in 2021-22 — his first season as head coach — the Tar Heels failed to advance past the Sweet 16 and were bounced out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament in each of the last two seasons.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Davis has an incredibly long history with North Carolina, playing for the program from 1988 to 1992, which helped him get drafted in the first round of the 1992 NBA Draft. After his playing career, Davis came back to UNC in 2012 as an assistant to head coach Roy Williams. After Williams’ retirement in 2021, Davis succeeded the former Tar Heel legend, leaving him with gigantic shoes to fill, to say the least.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Given that he had been part of the program for so long, many feel that Davis was betrayed by the university in this decision to fire him. One of those who feels this way is former head coach and current TV analyst Bruce Pearl, who stepped down as Auburn's head coach before this season.

Ahead of the Sweet 16, Pearl took a moment to come to Davis’ defense, citing that the disappointing end to UNC’s season can also be attributed to Caleb Wilson’s season-ending hand and thumb injuries, which kept him out from Feb. 10 until the end of the season.

Nov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; TNT broadcasters Grant Hill (left), Bruce Pearl (center) and Brian Anderson pose during a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pearl Defends Davis

“I just hate hearing the words, Hubert Davis was fired at UNC,” Pearl said. “That sentence right there bothers me to my core. Because if Hubert Davis, who has had such a great career and … with his character and everything like that, can get let go because he didn’t win enough when his best player got hurt — that’s why I’m sitting here, guys. That’s part of the reason why I’m sitting here, because there is no loyalty anymore.”

Former Auburn Tigers basketball coach Bruce Pearl and football coach Gus Malzahn talk before the game as Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now with a vacancy to fill, the Tar Heels will do their due diligence to find the right man to succeed Davis. As of now, it seems as if the university will search for its next head basketball coach externally, breaking a previous tradition of hiring in-house.