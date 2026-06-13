National Board Ranks Caleb Wilson Among Elite Tier of Global Basketball Prospects

Former North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson is one of the best prospects in recent memory, and he’s being recognized as such on a national scale.

The dynamic 6-foot-10 forward enjoyed one of the most memorable one-and-done seasons in UNC history in the 2025-26 campaign. Wilson averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and averaged well over a block and a steal on the defensive end. As a result, he earned All-ACC and All-American honors and will go down as one of the greatest Tar Heels in the program’s history.

Wilson A Projected Lottery Pick

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Injured North Carolina Tar Heels foward Caleb Wilson jokes with teammates prior to a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Wilson is now focused on the NBA Draft later this summer, where the expectation is that he’ll be selected with a top-5 pick. His two-way capabilities with his 6-foot-10 frame has scouts very excited about his potential, especially given that he still has room to grow in other areas of his game such as his playmaking, and shot diet from beyond the three-point line.

One of the most physically gifted players in a deep draft class, Wilson is being recognized as one of the best prospects in recent memory. The Athletic's Sam Vecenie ranked Wilson as the 18th-best prospect since 2015, ahead of NBA players such as Jalen Suggs, and Evan Mobley.

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) on the bench in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Wilson was wildly explosive and productive this season at North Carolina, dominating games with his athleticism, motor and ability to create shots both in transition and in the mid-post,” Vecenie said. “North Carolina essentially played him as if he were a mini-Giannis this year in its scheme before he broke his thumb in February, an injury that ended his (and essentially the Tar Heels’) season.”

Vecenie also noted some of Wilson’s weaknesses to his game, citing what he’ll need to work on in the NBA if he wants to meet the expectations that have been placed on the young former Tar Heel.

Vecenie’s Thoughts

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“But, his skill level is lower than some of the guys ahead of him, and he has less polish to his game. His touch on layups was suspect this season, his handle needs to continue improving and he’s still not comfortable taking and making 3s".

"Defensively, he can make impact plays, but his possession-by-possession impact was not as strong as you would like. His ceiling is close to as high as the 2026 players ranked above him, but the floor is lower. Still, the Chicago Bulls at No. 4 should be thrilled that they’re getting a player that I would rate as being commensurate with the No. 2 pick in a normal class,” Vecenie added.