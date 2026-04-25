UNC Football at Low Point As Basketball Shines Again

North Carolina has seen their basketball and football programs go in different directions for ages. Inconsistencies and failures have riddled the UNC football team.

An established culture and expectations of a national championship every year have become the mainstay of basketball, going back to the days of Dean Smith and, most recently, Roy Williams.

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a postgame press conference on Nov. 8, 2025, after the Tar Heels' win vs. Stanford. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More than a year ago, the university tried to revive its football program by spending well into eight figures on the sport, hiring Bill Belichick as head coach and his former general manager, Michael Lombardi, for the same role.

But in the age of the transfer portal and NIL, the investment has yet to pay off: the program's culture remains in question, Belichick seems perpetually close to PEOPLE magazine drama, and the roster still lacks established talent.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick shakes Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott hand after the Tar Heels lose to Virginia in overtime at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Tar Heels Basketball and Football Are Going in Opposite Directions, Respectively

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Heading into the NFL Draft this weekend, Tar Heels football is rarely discussed, nor its head coach, as the program returns to obscurity and low expectations relative to the newness within UNC basketball with the hiring of Michael Malone and his furious efforts to build a championship contender. It is a serious low point for Heels football, even if the feeling isn't mutual.

Once more, Belichick's team has 50 new players, including over 30 true freshmen and just 18 transfers. Such turnover is what cost the team last year, with a lack of chemistry across the board and a culture that seemed to be lacking.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While some remain skeptical of the program's direction, Belichick has put in the effort to instill a work ethic and championship mindset, such as ensuring his players are held accountable in the classroom.

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a postgame press conference on Nov. 8, 2025 after the Tar Heels' win vs. Stanford | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yet, it is hard to shake off the feeling of how everything went down, making university officials who went all in on football look foolish in the process. All of this while making the switch from Hubert Davis to another iconic professional coach, Michael Malone, who has come to Chapel Hill humbled and excited for the work, while understanding the consistently heightened expectations of UNC basketball.

Malone has done nothing but build a top-five transfer portal class while landing a top high school recruit. I get it: football and basketball are two entirely different sports, navigating a cautionary tale of the portal and NIL.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It is an absolutely ruthless world we live in from this aspect. However, North Carolina football just doesn't generate the same buy-in from its fans as it does in its basketball program due to consistent disappointment.

Belichick Is Trying, but Questions Remain As Malone Moves for a Successful 2026–2027 Season

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; TV analyst Bill Belichick watches the Miami Hurricanes play the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bottom line is this: the Tar Heels need to be drama-free with their football program. So far this spring, they have done just that. The spring, summer, and a handful of weeks in fall camp are expected to be about continuing to grow a program's culture, as defensive tackle Leroy Jackson explained:

"The culture is good," Jackson said. "It's still an everyday process that we work on as a team, and just coming together. The main focus is just knowing each other outside of the football facility. So, going and bringing your teammates outside, going bowling or whatever. Just knowing each other outside has really helped us to grow closer together."

Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Myles Montgomery (22) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Leroy Jackson (91) during the first quarter at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Without a true spring game to digest what the Tar Heels will look like this fall, questions will remain. It doesn't help that Malone's aggression as a coach in the portal and in high school recruitment has lit a fire under the fanbase, sparking hope and excitement for the upcoming basketball season. Belichick's program has done little to do so, despite some intriguing talent from my point of view.

There will be a day when both the Tar Heels football and basketball programs are among the most respected in college athletics at the same time. It may not be this year or the next, but Belichick must find a way to keep pace with his new basketball counterpart.