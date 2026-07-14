North Carolina Football 2026 Top 30 Countdown: No. 13

It is an exciting time in Chapel Hill as anticipation for the North Carolina Tar Heels' 2026-27 college football season is steadily growing.

Obviously, the Tar Heels did not meet expectations last season, and those expectations rose exponentially after the program hired Bill Belichick as the next head coach. In his inaugural season in Chapel Hill, the 74-year-old head coach led North Carolina to a 4-8 record, which resulted in the program failing to qualify for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018. That is simply unacceptable for a coach who required so much from the front office and administration for him to take the job.

Earlier this offseason, during spring practice, defensive coordinator Steve Belichick reflected on what transpired this offseason with the coaching staff and players' development.

Belichick's Thoughts

UNC football defensive coordinator Steve Belichick during a press conference on Aug. 6, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"A little bit here and there," Belichick said of contacting the other coaches on the staff throughout the offseason. "I just enjoy being at North Carolina and the pride that everybody here takes in the school and going to different sports games; it really feels like everybody's bought into the success of the school, not just what you're doing here. So, I've really enjoyed it."

"My family and I have gone to a bunch of different games [across different] sports. So, wish those guys the best and I'm happy to support them."

"I think everybody's trying to feel it out a little bit. We've only had six practices, so there's still a lot of time, but all those guys are stepping up - guys who have been here and guys who have come from other places and transferred in - it's fun watching those guys earn the respect of their teammates, and I think everybody's doing that."

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive coach Steve Belichick during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just keep getting better every day. I wouldn't say there are big long-term goals that I set in the spring other than just improving every day and trying to pick one or two things out."

North Carolina's Path To Success in 2026

Sep 3, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field prior to the 2016 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels will need to take an unorthodox route to winning football games this upcoming season, and quite frankly, those results need to come early and often. North Carolina cannot afford a slow start like last season, or Belichick's job could be hanging in the balance.

As many of you know, I have my doubts that the longtime NFL head coach will retain his job heading into the 2027 season, with North Carolina's daunting schedule , to say the least. The Tar Heels certainly have opportunities to win the first few games of the season, including two non-conference games, but after that, they will be tested each and every week.

With that being said, North Carolina has made legitimate improvements at several positions via the transfer portal and recruiting class. The front office, including general manager Michael Lombardi, deserves a ton of credit for that transpiring. Regardless, that allotment of talent is not the end-all, be-all, as the coaching will be the main factor in how the on-field operation works.

Nevertheless, over the last several weeks, we have counted down the top 30 players on North Carolina's roster heading into this season. Here is the No. 13-ranked player on the Tar Heels' much-improved depth chart.

North Carolina Top 30 Players: No. 13 S Greg Smith

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith (12) celebrates his interception with teammates during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound safety is entering his second season in Chapel Hill after transferring from Florida last offseason. In 2025, Smith recorded 25 total tackles, two quarterback hits, and one interception in a limited role.

Heading into the 2026 season, the redshirt sophomore is expected to be the starting strong safety alongside Coleman Bryson . With increased responsibilities and more playing time, Smith could establish himself as a legitimate contributor on the back end of the defense. Coming from Florida, Smith has been viewed as a high-ceiling prospect, although injuries prevented him from playing consistently in 2024, leading to his transfer to North Carolina.

Smith is an exceptional athlete, with sideline-to-sideline speed and the ability to locate the ball and deliver punishing hits. His tackling and coverage techniques still need refinement, but under Belichick's coaching, Smith has the potential to hit his ceiling in a defense that has experienced major turnover this offseason.

Smith's Importance

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith (12) celebrates his interception with teammates during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Continuing with what we just mentioned, the Tar Heels' defense will look drastically different from last season, with several players departing the program over the last few months. Although Smith has been at North Carolina for only one season, his familiarity with the system, coaching staff, and culture will be monumental for him as a leader on the defense.

North Carolina is bringing in a plethora of marquee freshman talent, especially in the secondary, where Smith resides. His ability not only to perform on the field but also to serve as an example for the younger players on the roster is important. The Tar Heels landed multiple 4-star defensive backs in this year's recruiting class who could develop into stalwarts for the program moving forward.

Dec 28, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the field prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Smith can produce on the field and push those players to maintain their high standards to reach the field, North Carolina's secondary could end up being one of the most complete units in the ACC over the next two or three years. The Florida transfer may be an overlooked player on this roster, but he is one of the most important on the defensive side of the ball.

Competition is healthy, especially for younger players, as it pushes them to reach for their highest potential. These individuals will need to put in extra effort to earn significant playing time, which is why Smith's ability to keep these incoming freshmen hungry and raise the standards is monumental. One freshman in particular who stands out in this discussion is safety Jakob Weatherspoon, whom we ranked No. 14 on this list.

Weatherspoon expects to be a pivotal piece moving forward, but if the 5-foot-11, 175-pound safety wants to see the field, he will need to move past either Smith or Bryson. While I don't necessarily see that happening this season, it is still important for his development that he feels he needs to put the extra effort in to achieve that goal. Smith's on-field performance is multifaceted, and he will be a crucial asset in North Carolina's success in 2026.