Tar Heels Fan Base Gearing Up For Big 2025
The world of UNC football is going to change this September.
Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham, Chancellor Lee Roberts, and the Board of Trustees decided to hire eight-time Super Bowl champion (reminder: six as a head coach) Bill Belichick to be the next person to lead the program following Mack Brown's 6-7 season in his second and final stint in Chapel Hill.
UNC football's Instagram account shared a post containing seven photos, each with the text, "Mentally, we're here," written at the top — signaling the approaching of the season, and one that has an entirely different feel for students of the university and fans varying in ages from young children to the elderly.
For what it's worth this is a quick breakdown of the UNC football record in 2024:
at Minnesota (W, 19-17)
vs. Charlotte (W, 38-20)
vs. NC Central (W, 45-10)
vs. James Madison (L, 50-70)
at Duke (L, 20-21)
vs. Pittsburgh (L, 24-34)
vs. Georgia Tech (L, 34-41)
at Virginia (W, 41-14)
at Florida State (W, 35-11)
vs. Wake Forest (W, 31-24)
at Boston College (L, 21-41)
vs. NC State (L, 30-35)
And last but not least, the Wasabi Fenway Bowl against the UConn Huskies: L, 14-27.
A record of 6-7 is not pretty by any means, and the it was a culmination of injuries, a lack of defensive identity, and not having enough firepower to compete with other teams — at home or on the road.
However, the pictures UNC posted on its football profile display a different perspective — one that tells a story from various angles of the Kenan Memorial Stadium. Whether it's the grand entrance when the Tar Heels roll out from the tunnel, students rushing the field after a big win, or the experience of sitting at the endzone section.
The addition of Belichick was necessary for the school, a step toward the right direction in forming UNC into somewhat of a football school (basketball has always been the staple). The 73-year-old has been doing his job on the high school recruiting trail, coaching this offseason during practice, and discovering the winning formula with his staff ahead of the first game in about two months.
Belichick and UNC men's basketball head coach Hubert Davis spearhead a new version of athletics in Chapel Hill.
The second half of 2025 will arguable be one of the most eventful in UNC sports compared to the past years.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!