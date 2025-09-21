North Carolina Struggles to Keep Up With UCF’s Fast Tempo
North Carolina used two quarterbacks to try to combat UCF's offense on Saturday, but they were no match in the end as the Knights defeated the Tar Heels, 34-9. Bill Belichick's squad fell victim to the fast-paced offense of Head Coach Scott Frost, and were unable to find a bandage that would keep them in range of catching up on the scoreboard. UCF quarterback Tayven Jackson went 25/32 (78 percent completion rate) on his pass attempts for 223 yards — making his position look easy during the first half.
Besides Jackson's ability to throw the football, he also ran for 66 yards on 10 rushing attempts, too — including one touchdown in the process. Running backs Myles Montgomery (35 yards) and Jaden Nixon (41 yards), plus quarterback Jacurri Brown (31 yards) and wide receiver Duane Thomas Jr. (3 yards), pitched in to help in the rushing department.
The Knights Were All Over the Tar Heels on the Field
With a minute to go in the second quarter, the Tar Heels had the job of preventing UCF from scoring a touchdown before heading into the locker room. And while that task may seem easy, considering the time left on the game clock, the Knights' time management played out just right for another score and extended its lead to 20-3. And it also did not help that social media was downplaying the UNC amid the beatdown it was taking.
North Carolina failed to hold the ball throughout the game, as it was outmatched by UCF who had possession for a total of 33:47 in comparison to its 26:13. UNC had a total of 217 yards, 63 rushing yards and 67 YAC (yards after completion). For UCF? 366 total yards, 143 rushing yards, and 152 YAC. Similar to the season opener when the Tar Heels played against the TCU Horned Frogs, the offense did not compare at all — scoring a combined total of 23 points between the two contests while facing Big 12 opponents.
The wins over Charlotte and Richmond proved to be because they were non-Power 4 schools, but once another school steps in UNC's way, it folds... completely — not a single ounce of competitiveness and the Tar Heels were never in control through the four quarters. Clemson will arrive in Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina on October 4, but the presumed best team in the ACC is not off to the best start, with a 1-3 record after four contests.
Perhaps UNC can bounce back and get one over Head Coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.
